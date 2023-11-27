Hot Topic Funko Pop Exclusives Drop As Low As $4 For Cyber Monday
Hot Topic is offering exclusive Funko Pops for as low as $4.
We are now into the final hours for the biggest deals for the 2023 holiday season, but there's still time to take advantage of the Cyber Monday sale on Funko Pops that's happening at Hot Topic today. The prices on dozens of Funko Pops have been slashed as low as $4, and a huge portion of them are Hot Topic exclusives. Even deluxe figures are priced as low as $12. Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, Boruto, My Hero Academia, Star Wars, Marvel, DC are just a handful of the of the fandoms represented.
You can shop Hot Topic's Funko sale right here while it lasts. You can check out all of Hot Topic's Cyber Monday deals right here. To help you get started with the Funko Pops, we've highlighted some standout figures in the list below.
- Funko Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Pop! Moment Tanjiro & Nezuko Vs. Temple Demon Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($12)
- Funko Disney Winnie The Pooh Pop! Moment Christopher Robin With Pooh Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($12)
- Funko InuYasha Pop! Animation Shippo On Horse Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
- Funko My Hero Academia Pop! Animation Setsuna Tokage Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($4)
- Funko Dragon Ball Z Pop! Animation Goku & Krillin Vinyl Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive ($16)
- Funko Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Pop! Animation Momoshiki Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
- Funko Naruto Shippuden Pop! Animation Might Guy (Winking) Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
- Funko SpongeBob SquarePants Pop! Animation SpongeBob & Patrick Vinyl Figure Set – Hot Topic Exclusive ($16)
- Funko Gotham Knights Pop! Games Harley Quinn Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($4)
- Funko Marvel Pop! Loki: Agent Of Asgard Vinyl Bobble-Head – Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
- Funko Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Pop! Emperor Palpatine Spectating Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($5)
- Funko Disney Peter Pan Pop! Peter And Shadow Vinyl Figure – Set Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
- Funko Sanrio Hello Kitty And Friends Pop! Cinnamoroll Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
- Funko Sanrio Hello Kitty And Friends Pop! Pompompurin Vinyl Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive ($7)
You can keep up with the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Wednesday drops can be found here in our updating list.