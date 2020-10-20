Funko Adds Spider-Man to the Exclusive Marvel Wood Deco Pop Figure Line

Funko, Marvel, and Entertainment Earth have added the fourth Pop figure to their exclusive Wood Deco lineup, and it's none other than Spider-Man! It's still made out of vinyl, but a Funko is using special paint technique that makes each Pop look like carved wood - right down to a grain design that varies on each figure. As you can see, the effect is pretty convincing.

The Spider-Man Wood Deco Pop figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can order right here for $14.99 while it lasts. Spider-Man follows Captain America, Iron Man, and Groot in the Wood Deco collection, but all three of them are sold out at this point. The Spider-Man Pop figure will join them soon, so grab it while you can.

In other Marvel Funko news, Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision series for Disney+ recently got it's first collection of Pops. The collection includes black and white '50s style Wanda and Vision, Halloween Wanda and Vision in costume, and '70s style Wanda and Vision who are about to add a new member to the team. Pre-orders for these figures can be found below.

