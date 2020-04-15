Last Call for Funko’s Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Wood Deco Exclusive Pop

Back in February we discovered that the best-selling Funko Pop figure of all-time was Dancing Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy (Baby Yoda hasn’t caught up just yet!). Now there’s a new Groot Funko Pop to collect, and it just might be the ultimate vinyl version of the character. That’s because Funko gave it their wood deco treatment, which makes it look like a piece of carved art. In fact, the grain design on each figure varies so no two are identical.

The #622 Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Wood Deco Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can order right here for $14.99. Entertainment Earth has informed us that they are getting close to selling out on these – and when they’re gone they’re gone. That is, unless you don’t mind paying extra on eBay. Note that Entertainment Earth is currently running a $5 off orders of $45 or more and $15 off $99 or more deal on in-stock items, which includes the Groot Pop. You can find all of the in-stock items here – or just head right for the Funko Pops. The sale runs through April 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Groot is the second figure to be released in the Wood Deco Funko lineup behind an EE exclusive Captain America Pop that was unveiled in November of last year. That figure has sold out, and the same fate awaits the Groot Pop, so reserve one while you can.

In other Funko news, Funko has partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection includes Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops in a delightful rainbow color. They also appear to be translucent, which makes them even more stunning.Pre-orders are live now via the following links with shipping slated for July:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.