Funko's Exclusive Wood Deco Iron Man Pop Figure Is Live

Last year, Funko began a partnership with Entertainment Earth on a range of Pop figures with a unique Wood Deco finish. The Pops are still made from vinyl, but the wood grain design on each figure is random, so no two are exactly the same. To date, Marvel's Captain America and Groot have been given the wood deco Pop figure treatment, and today Iron Man is joining the lineup.

The Iron Man Wood Deco Pop! Vinyl Figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 with shipping slated for September. Both the Captain America Groot figures sold out quickly, and it's only a matter of time before Iron Man follows suit. When that does happen, you'll have to get yours here on eBay when they become available.

In other big Funko news, they released a brand new wave of Pop figures based on The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes yesterday. There are 10 new figures in fact, including the coveted Donut Head Homer Pop pictured above. A complete breakdown of the new The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop figures along with pre-order links is available here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

