Funko’s First Wood Deco Pop Figure Is This Marvel Captain America Exclusive

Funko, Marvel, and Entertainment Earth have teamed up to launch the very first Pop figure in Funko’s new Wood Deco line, and they chose none other than Captain America as the subject. It’s still a vinyl figure, though the wood-like finish is apparently pretty convincing. It’s actually a really awesome look (UPDATE: The image above was replaced with version that does a better job of showing off the wood design). If you agree and want this historic Pop figure for your collection, here’s what you need to know…

First unveiled at New York Comic Con last month, the Wood Deco Cap Pop figure is set to go on sale starting today, November 19th as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. It will be available to pre-order right here starting at 9am PT (12pm ET). UPDATE: It’s live! Reserve one while you can because this figure is going to be a big one.

On a related note, Funko finally delivered on a Stephen King Funko Pop yesterday and it has been a huge seller out of the gate. The standard version features a younger Stephen King holding a book, and it can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for February. A bloody variant of the Stephen King Pop sporting a different outfit while holding an axe and an open book will be a Barnes & Noble exclusive that you’ll be able to grab here in the coming weeks.

