G.I. Joe Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their latest G.I. Joe One:12 Collective action figure, and this time around it's Cobra Commander's ninja bodyguard Storm Shadow! In keeping with the premium nature of the One:12 lineup, Storm Shadow comes with a highly detailed costume and a ton of accessories that include multiple heads and hands, a chest harness that can hold 3 kunai in the front and his quiver in the back, and a thigh sheath that can hold his nunchaku. 

The G.I. Joe Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with automatic free US shipping and 10% discount using our exclusive link. It is expected to ship in December, and you won't be charged until that time. A complete breakdown of features can be found below. Note that the One:12 Collective Snake Eyes figure that Mezco revealed last year is set to arrive at some point this month. You can get your last-minute pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $112. 

G.I. Joe: Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Action Figure features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 32x points of articulation
  • 3x head portrait
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall
  • 14x interchangeable hands
  • 1x pair of fists (L&R)
  • 1x pair of weapon holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of open hands (L&R)
  • 1x pair of weapon holding hands (L&R)
  • 1x arrow holding hand (R)
  • 1x bow holding hand (L)
  • 2x pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume Features:

  • Short-sleeved karategi with Cobra insignia
  • Chest harness with kunai and quiver storage
  • Wrist gauntlets
  • Belt
  • Thigh holsters with nunchaku storage
  • Knee armor
  • Shin guards
  • Tabi boots
Accessories Features:

  • 1x wakizashi
  • 1x odachi
  • 1x nunchaku
  • 1x bow
  • 1x bow quiver/sword sheath
  • 1x bunch of arrows
  • 1x smoke bomb throwing FX (attaches to hand)
  • 1x shuriken deflecting FX (attaches to wakizashi or odachi)
  • 1x shuriken throwing FX (attaches to hand)
  • 2x sai
  • 2x hand scythes
  • 3x manji shuriken
  • 3x hira shuriken
  • 3x arrows
  • 6x happo shuriken
  • 6x kunai
  • 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post
