G.I. Joe Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their latest G.I. Joe One:12 Collective action figure, and this time around it's Cobra Commander's ninja bodyguard Storm Shadow! In keeping with the premium nature of the One:12 lineup, Storm Shadow comes with a highly detailed costume and a ton of accessories that include multiple heads and hands, a chest harness that can hold 3 kunai in the front and his quiver in the back, and a thigh sheath that can hold his nunchaku.

The G.I. Joe Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with automatic free US shipping and 10% discount using our exclusive link. It is expected to ship in December, and you won't be charged until that time. A complete breakdown of features can be found below. Note that the One:12 Collective Snake Eyes figure that Mezco revealed last year is set to arrive at some point this month. You can get your last-minute pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $112.

G.I. Joe: Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Action Figure features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32x points of articulation

3x head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall

14x interchangeable hands

1x pair of fists (L&R)

1x pair of weapon holding hands (L&R)

1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)

1x pair of open hands (L&R)

1x pair of weapon holding hands (L&R)

1x arrow holding hand (R)

1x bow holding hand (L)

2x pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume Features:

Short-sleeved karategi with Cobra insignia

Chest harness with kunai and quiver storage

Wrist gauntlets

Belt

Thigh holsters with nunchaku storage

Knee armor

Shin guards

Tabi boots

Accessories Features: