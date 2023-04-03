G.I. Joe Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their latest G.I. Joe One:12 Collective action figure, and this time around it's Cobra Commander's ninja bodyguard Storm Shadow! In keeping with the premium nature of the One:12 lineup, Storm Shadow comes with a highly detailed costume and a ton of accessories that include multiple heads and hands, a chest harness that can hold 3 kunai in the front and his quiver in the back, and a thigh sheath that can hold his nunchaku.
The G.I. Joe Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with automatic free US shipping and 10% discount using our exclusive link. It is expected to ship in December, and you won't be charged until that time. A complete breakdown of features can be found below. Note that the One:12 Collective Snake Eyes figure that Mezco revealed last year is set to arrive at some point this month. You can get your last-minute pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $112.
G.I. Joe: Storm Shadow One:12 Collective Action Figure features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32x points of articulation
- 3x head portrait
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 6 3/4-inches (17cm) tall
- 14x interchangeable hands
- 1x pair of fists (L&R)
- 1x pair of weapon holding hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of karate chop hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of open hands (L&R)
- 1x pair of weapon holding hands (L&R)
- 1x arrow holding hand (R)
- 1x bow holding hand (L)
- 2x pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume Features:
- Short-sleeved karategi with Cobra insignia
- Chest harness with kunai and quiver storage
- Wrist gauntlets
- Belt
- Thigh holsters with nunchaku storage
- Knee armor
- Shin guards
- Tabi boots
Accessories Features:
- 1x wakizashi
- 1x odachi
- 1x nunchaku
- 1x bow
- 1x bow quiver/sword sheath
- 1x bunch of arrows
- 1x smoke bomb throwing FX (attaches to hand)
- 1x shuriken deflecting FX (attaches to wakizashi or odachi)
- 1x shuriken throwing FX (attaches to hand)
- 2x sai
- 2x hand scythes
- 3x manji shuriken
- 3x hira shuriken
- 3x arrows
- 6x happo shuriken
- 6x kunai
- 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo
- 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post