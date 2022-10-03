G.I. Joe Classified Series Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Orders Are Available Now

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Mad Marauders Gabriel Barbecue Kelly Action Figure The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Mad Marauders Gabriel "Barbecue" Kelly Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Mad Marauders Fire Fighter into the modern era and 5 fire-fighting accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including 2 fire axes and an extinguisher; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear. Designed by artist John Giang, the packing features custom art that will make its mark on shelves. prevnext

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Tank Driver into the modern era and 4 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including weapons, a wrench, and data pad with schematics of the Wolverine Armored Missile Vehicle; plus a footlocker to stow all her gear! Designed by artist Hedvig Häggman-Sund, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger package will make a mark on shelves.

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch CRIMSON BAT Action Figure The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series CRIMSON B.A.T. Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Android Trooper into the modern era, plus 8 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including battle-damaged alternate head and chest plate, swappable claw, flamethrower and lazer hands, and a backpack; plus a footlocker to stow all its gear and parts! Designed by artist Fir (Muhammad Firdaus), the G.I. Joe Classified Series CRIMSON B.A.T. Action Figure package will make a mark on shelves.

G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Stuart Outback Selkirk Action Figure The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Stuart "Outback'' Selkirk Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Survivalist into the modern era and 7 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including survivalist backpack, entrenching shovel, flashlight, and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear! Designed by artist Hartley Combs, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Stuart "Outback'' Selkirk Action Figure package will make a mark on shelves.

G.I.Joe Classified Series Vincent R."Falcon" Falcone Figure The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Green Beret into the modern era and 4 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including his signature beret, backpack, and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear! Designed by artist Arno Kiss, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone package will make a mark on shelves

G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot This Serpentor figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability, Air Chariot vehicle, and 8 character-inspired accessories including fanned and hooded cowls, serpent staff, cape, gladius sword, and his pet king cobra Bucephalus. And with custom artwork by Dave Rapoza, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot package will make a mark on shelves.