G.I. Joe Classified Series Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Orders Are Available Now
Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event took place over the weekend with dozens of new action figure drops for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers, Power Rangers, Indiana Jones, and G.I. Joe. You can check out the complete list of pre-orders right here via our master list, but if you are focused on adding to your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection, everything you need to know can be found below.
During PulseCon 20223, Hasbro revealed five new Classified Series figures, including the Mad Marauders Gabriel "Barbecue" Kelly figure, Courtney "Cover Girl" Kreiger figure, Crimson B.A.T. figure, Stuart "Outback" Selkirk figure and Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone figure. They also officially launched the Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot figure and vehicle revealed during SDCC earlier this summer. These items are available to pre-order now, and you can find them via the following retailer links. Note that shipping on all Pulse Con 2022 items is free at Entertainment Earth for a limited time.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Mad Marauders Gabriel Barbecue Kelly Action Figure / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure / $24.99 - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch CRIMSON BAT Action Figure / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Stuart Outback Selkirk Action Figure / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I.Joe Classified Series Vincent R."Falcon" Falcone Figure / $24.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot / $79.99 – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse / eBay
- Nerf LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster / $79.99 – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
A full breakdown of the new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures can be found in the image gallery below, and you can check out all of the releases from PulseCon 2022 right here.
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Mad Marauders Gabriel Barbecue Kelly Action Figure
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Mad Marauders Gabriel Barbecue Kelly Action Figure

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Mad Marauders Gabriel "Barbecue" Kelly Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Mad Marauders Fire Fighter into the modern era and 5 fire-fighting accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including 2 fire axes and an extinguisher; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear. Designed by artist John Giang, the packing features custom art that will make its mark on shelves.
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Tank Driver into the modern era and 4 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including weapons, a wrench, and data pad with schematics of the Wolverine Armored Missile Vehicle; plus a footlocker to stow all her gear! Designed by artist Hedvig Häggman-Sund, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Courtney "Cover Girl" Krieger package will make a mark on shelves.
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch CRIMSON BAT Action Figure
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch CRIMSON BAT Action Figure

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series CRIMSON B.A.T. Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Android Trooper into the modern era, plus 8 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including battle-damaged alternate head and chest plate, swappable claw, flamethrower and lazer hands, and a backpack; plus a footlocker to stow all its gear and parts! Designed by artist Fir (Muhammad Firdaus), the G.I. Joe Classified Series CRIMSON B.A.T. Action Figure package will make a mark on shelves.
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Stuart Outback Selkirk Action Figure
G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Stuart Outback Selkirk Action Figure

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Stuart "Outback'' Selkirk Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Survivalist into the modern era and 7 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including survivalist backpack, entrenching shovel, flashlight, and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear! Designed by artist Hartley Combs, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Stuart "Outback'' Selkirk Action Figure package will make a mark on shelves.
G.I.Joe Classified Series Vincent R."Falcon" Falcone Figure
G.I.Joe Classified Series Vincent R."Falcon" Falcone Figure

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Green Beret into the modern era and 4 accessories inspired by the character's rich history, including his signature beret, backpack, and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear! Designed by artist Arno Kiss, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone package will make a mark on shelves
G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot
G.I. JOE Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot

This Serpentor figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability, Air Chariot vehicle, and 8 character-inspired accessories including fanned and hooded cowls, serpent staff, cape, gladius sword, and his pet king cobra Bucephalus. And with custom artwork by Dave Rapoza, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Serpentor & Air Chariot package will make a mark on shelves.
Nerf LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster
Nerf LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster

Whichever side you're on, you're ready for action with this fully motorized blaster that rapid-fires 10darts in a row. It includes a 10-dart removable clip and 10 NERFElite foam darts. Power up the motorand pull the trigger to send a cascade of darts at your target. Requires 4x 1.5v D alkaline batteries (notincluded).Eyewear recommended (not included).This NERF LMTD blaster also includes an exclusiveversion of the #300 GI Joe: A Real American Hero comic and features special cover art by Dave Johnson.Everything comes in premium packaging that's perfect for display. The package is open on both sides soyou can show the GI Joe side of the blaster or flip it around to reveal your Cobra affiliation.