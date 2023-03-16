New G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders: Range-Viper, Big Ben, and Retro Snake Eyes
Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series line gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s with 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. During Day 1 of Walmart's first Collector Con event for 2023, Hasbro launched new exclusives in the lineup: Range-Viper, Nightforce David "Big Ben" Bennett, and a Snake Eyes figure with retro cardback packaging. Details about each of these releases can be found below. Beyond that, you'll find a breakdown of a G.I. Joe Classified wave that dropped last week. You can keep tabs on all of the Collector Con releases right here.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Range-Viper Collectible Action Figure ($24.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: 8 accessories include a bandolier, bandana, sai, pickaxe, backpack, and 3 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker to stow it all.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Nightforce David "Big Ben" Bennett Action Figure ($24.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: 4 accessories including alternate head with gas mask and 3 weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure with Classic Package Art ($24.97) – Pre-order at Walmart: Features classic package art and 7 accessories inspired by the character and the iconic "Silent Interlude" comic cover.
The Walmart Collector Con G.I. Joe Classified releases follow hot on the heels of a wave that included six new action figures. Hector "Shipwreck" Delgado, Craig "Rock 'n Roll" McConnel, David "Bazooka" Katzenbogen, Edward "Torpedo" Leiaioha, Copperhead, and Scrap-Iron are all available to pre-order now, and the details can be found below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links.
- G.I Joe Classified Shipwreck Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Shipwreck comes with his parrot Polly, coiled rope, a grappling hook, weapon accessories, a footlocker to stow gear, and removable hair to swap out his Dixie Cup sailor hat.
- G.I Joe Classified Rock 'n Roll Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Rock 'n Roll includes a helmet, interchangeable hands (one with devil horns), and a walkie talkie. .
- G.I Joe Classified Bazooka Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes helmet, missile launcher, and footlocker..
- G.I Joe Classified Torpedo Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes scuba gear, weapon accessories, a footlocker, and more.
- G.I Joe Classified Cobra Copperhead Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a machete, weapons, holsters, and a footlocker.
- G.I Joe Classified Cobra Scrap-Iron Figure ($44.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes anti-armor drone and blast effects. Large blast trail effects also fit in the back of Bazooka's missile launcher.
