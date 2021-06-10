G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Timber 2-Packs Are On Sale

Hasbro has launched two G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber 2-packs in recent years, and both are currently in stock on Amazon with a discount. This includes the Alpha Commandos 2-pack and a version of the set with a classic Snake Eyes design. A breakdown of each set can be found below.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber Action Figures ($35.99 / 20% off) – Pre-order on Amazon: “The Snake Eyes and Timber figures come ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 12 character-inspired accessories including an array of weapons, alternate hands, and a fangs-bared alternate head for Timber; plus a footlocker to stow all their gear! And with custom artwork by Greg Manchess, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber package will make a mark on shelves. Includes 6-inch commando, fluffy white wolf, and 12 accessories.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber Alpha Commandos Action Figures ($36.63 / 6% off) – Order on Amazon: “With unwavering courage and steely determination, the brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks, wherever there’s trouble, G.I. Joe is there. The Snake Eyes and Timber figures come ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and character-inspired accessories. And with custom artwork by Wylie Beckert, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber: Alpha Commandos package will make a mark on shelves.”

Hasbro’s popular Classified Series gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the ’80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories.