Duke #2 First Look Reveals an Unexpected G.I. Joe Reunion (Exclusive)

There's an unexpected G.I. Joe reunion in the next issue of Duke's solo series. The Energon Universe continues to expand, as Skybound brings together the G.I. Joe and Transformers franchises under one comic book roof. Together with Void Rivals, the Energon Universe is slowly reintroducing fans to the characters they love, but in a new, unique way. Duke was the first G.I. Joe miniseries to launch, and will be followed by Cobra Commander #1. With Duke #1 already in stores, it's time to take a look at what's in store in Duke #2.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Duke #2 by writer Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride), artist Tom Reilly (The Thing), and colorist Jordie Bellaire (W0rldtr33). It finds Conrad Hauser, aka Duke, on the run from the government as he attempts to investigate secrets connected to the Transformers. Along the way, he turns to Lance J. Steinberg, aka Clutch, for help. The way Duke sees it, the government will be looking for people from his army days, but Duke and Clutch have a longer history that predates that timeframe. But can Duke really trust Clutch? That is the question heading into Duke #2.

Transformers and G.I. Joe form Skybound's Energon Universe

Skybound and Hasbro helped close out 2023 with the shocking announcement that the Transformers and G.I. Joe comic book franchises would be moving to Skybound, forming the Energon Universe alongside Void Rivals. Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and artist Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song) make up the creative team of Void Rivals; Transformers is by writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson; Duke is by writer Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride) and artist Tom Reilly (The Thing), and Cobra Commander is by writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook), and colorist Annalisa Leoni (Oblivion Song), which goes on sale January 17th.

The exclusive first look at Duke #2 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 31st.