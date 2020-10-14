Harry Potter Illustrated Edition Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free For Amazon Prime Day 2020

It's last day of Amazon Prime Day 2020, but you still have time to take advantage of a buy 2, get 1 free sale on a collection books and movies that includes numerous Harry Potter titles. Among these titles you'll find three of the four Illustrated Editions that have been released thus far. These are the super gorgeous versions loaded with art from Jim Kay. Beyond that, you'll also find full Harry Potter book box sets, and more.

We've collected some of the gems from the sale - including the Illustrated Editions - below. In addition to being part of the big buy 2, get 1 free sale, all of the titles include hefty discounts.

Note that the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the only Illustrated Edition that's not on the list. However, you can score it here on Amazon for only $19.11 after a 51% discount combined with an $4.56 instant coupon.

Here are the biggest Harry Potter Prime Day book deals in the B2G1 free sale:

Additional Harry Potter Prime Day Deals

You can highlight additional Harry Potter book titles in Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free sale by using the sale search bar. Note that tiles might be added or removed at any time. You can also mix and match the Harry Potter titles with any other item in the sale.

If you don't already own all of the Harry Potter films on Blu-ray, Amazon is offering the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49 (56% off) and the the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49 (45% off) until the end of the day today, October 14th.

The complete collection of Harry Potter Prime Day deals can be found here.

