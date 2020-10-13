Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free For Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 officially kicks off today, October 13th, and one of the big Prime Day deals is a buy two, get one free sale on a collection of 300 books, movies, toys, and games that features numerous Dungeons & Dragons titles.

Not only are the D&D Books buy two, get one free, but many of the books are also heavily discounted. The Prime Day book deals even extend to the D&D core rulebooks and newly released titles like Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

At the time of writing, however, the Monster Manual core rulebook is not part of the buy two, get one free deal. But it does have a 45% discount and a $4.16 coupon attached, which brings the price down to only $23.33. That's just a few bucks off an all-time low.

Here's a list of all the Prime Day D&D book deals we've found so far:

You can shop the buy 2, get 1 free sale here on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons Book Deals

D&D Core Rulebooks Gift Set: Only $91.64

What a way to kick off a Prime Day D&D sale! With special foil cover editions of all three Dungeons & Dragons core rulebooks, this set makes the perfect holiday gift for the tabletop gamers on your holiday shopping list - or a great upgrade for yourself!

Each rulebook list prices for around $50 each. So this set containing all three – Players Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual – along with a dungeon master screen and slipcase to hold it all is a steal at $91.64.

Throw in a new set of colorful dice and you're ready to go!

» See what's included in the set

D&D Dungeon Master's Guide - 32% Off!

How can you create entire D&D worlds running games with your fellow campaigners? The Dungeon Master's Guide is your book. For those new to creating campaigns or DMing, this is the go-to book to help get started. All you need next are some dice and you're on your way!

» Get the DM Guide on Amazon

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden - Save 40%

A campaign module designed for characters from 1-12, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is one of the newest modules for D&D 5th Edition. Dubbed one of the most challenging series of adventures in the entire Dungeons & Dragon Series, the story features multiple points of entry and many branches of decision points.

» Get it for 40% off on Amazon

Xanathar's Guide to Everything – 42% Off

The most famous crimelord in Waterdeep, Xanathar has the low-down on everyone and everything. Xanathar's Guide to Everything was the first major expansion for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition and brought with it new rules, subclasses, story options, and more.

This expansion book includes a variety of tools that provide Dungeon Masters fresh ways to use traps, magic items, downtime activities, and more. Each new ruleset is designed to enhance a D&D campaign and push it in new directions.

This book includes:

Twenty-five new subclasses for the character classes in the Player’s Handbook

Dozens of new spells

A collection of new feats for each race

A randomized backstory system for your characters



» View this deal on Amazon

Waterdeep Dragon Heist

If Xanathar's new rules weren't enough to crave your Waterdeep adventuring, go on the ultimate treasure quest. Waterdeep Dragon Heist is one of the best starter campaigns for exploring for newer characters from levels 1-5.

With four different villains to choose from, three are multiple paths to play this campaign again and again, while still keeping it fresh. The Dungeon Masters choice of the main villain not only determines the season of the year in which the story takes place but also which antagonists will feature against the players in the encounters along the way.

How to Find Amazon More Prime Day Deals

You can highlight the Dungeons & Dragons titles by using the sale search bar, or simply check out our list above for the top titles. Note that tiles might be added or removed at any time. However, since this deal originally started a few days ago, more books have been added. The sale is expected to continue through Prime Day, so we'll update the list with new titles if and when they become available.

The D&D books are only a small part of the items that are available in Amazon's sale, so head here to shop them all. You can mix and match the D&D books with any of the eligible titles.

More Amazon Prime Day Deals You Might Like

Here's some more Prime Day deals ComicBook.com readers found useful:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.