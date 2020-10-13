Pokemon Prime Day Deals: Games, Gear and More On Sale During Amazon's Annual Sale

Amazon's Prime Day has plenty of great deals for Pokemon fans, including an exclusive set of Battle Figures and discounted versions of the popular Pokemon: Let's Go games. Amazon Prime Day kicks off today with massive sales on just about everything, including some fantastic Pokemon gear.

The biggest deals include discounts on Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu the 2018 game that re-made Pokemon Yellow for the Nintendo Switch. With Pikachu by your side, you'll explore the Kanto region, battling Team Rocket and new rivals while trying to become a Pokemon Master. Pokemon you capture in Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu can also be transferred to other Pokemon games through the Pokemon Home app and you can have Pokemon from Pokemon Go join your team. Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu also features an innovative catching system based off of Pokemon Go that utilizes either the PokeBall Plus (sold separately) or JoyCon controllers to mimic the throwing motion of tossing a real PokeBall at trainers. Pokemon Let's Go is on sale for $44.99, a 26% discount off their normal price. Get it here.

Other cool Pokemon items available today include an official Ultimate Battle Figure Pack containing 10 Pokemon figures. This special pack, which is available only on Amazon, includes figures of Pikachu, Eevee, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Jolteon, and Haunter and is perfect for young Pokemon fans looking to have their own real world Pokemon battles. The figures are usually $49.99, but they're on sale today for $34.99. Get it here.

While you can't get any Pokemon trading cards on sale on Prime Day, there are plenty of Pokemon card accessories for sale too. There are a variety of Pokemon card binders currently on sale for Prime Day, featuring Pokemon like Charizard and Charmander. Pokemon card pages for these binders are also available at a discount. Binders cost between $19.99 and $23.99, while the card pages cost $6.39. Keep in mind that some of these binders on sale today are "full sized" meant for pages that can hold up to 9 cards per page, while others are hand-sized binders that can only hold 4 cards per page. Get it here.

For those looking for some Pokemon accessories for their kids, two Pokemon backpacks are also currently on sale for Prime Day. The full size Zoofy backpack features the Mega Evolved forms of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise (along with Pikachu) and costs $12.74, while a clear backpack featuring Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, and Pikachu is just $8.99. Since many students aren't returning to school buildings until later in the school year, these deals are great if you want to help your kid feel like they're getting a fresh start when they finally can stop taking remote classes.

Remember that all of these sales and discounted prices are in effect for today only, so get shopping!

