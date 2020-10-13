The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals on Funko Pops

We love Funko Pops here at Comic Book, so we're taking a bit of time in the midst of the Prime Day 2020 hysteria for Alexa devices and Instant Pots to find the best discounts that can be had on the figures. The answer is that there are some pretty substantial sales on Funko Pops out there - but they're not coming from Amazon. Many retailers are seeking to steal a bit of Amazon's thunder today with their own sales, and some have gone above and beyond with their Funko Pop deals.

First off, the Prime Day Funko Pop deals that are happening on Amazon can be found here. The collection includes Pop figures from the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and Pixar with prices that hover mostly in the $7 to $9 range. These Funko Pops make great last-minute gifts and will take a lot of thinking out of early holiday shopping. Rick & Morty, Avengers, Tomb Raider, Overwatch, The Incredibles, Toy Story and more are all represented here.

Entertainment Earth BOGO 50% off Funko Pops

Entertainment Earth is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops that includes a bunch of hot new releases and exclusives. This includes gems like the Marvel Loki Pop mystery box, Spider-Man Imposter 2-Pack, Disney Archives Mickey Mouse, and a lot more. Over 1000 figures are up for grabs, and you can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers.

GameStop Funko Pop Tiered Sale

The other big deal on Funko Pops that's happening from Prime Day is at GameStop, where you can get Funko Pops priced at $11.99 in 3 for $30, 4 for $36, and 5 for $40 tiers. The collection includes nearly 200 top Pop figures, including brand new The Mandalorian figures, Pokemon, anime, gaming, and more. You can shop GameStop's Funko Pop sale right here sorted by bestsellers.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.