Harry Potter Hershey's Chocolates Are a Magical Halloween Treat

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hershey's has conjured up an enchanting treat worthy of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's annual Hallowe'en feast. Inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, new limited-edition Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars and Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses feature "magical moments" from all eight Harry Potter films. Witches, wizards, and muggle Potterheads alike can enjoy 12 different designs on the collectible packaging of the 1.55 oz Harry Potter edition Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, or be treated to special Harry Potter foil designs and phrases when they unwrap Hogwarts-themed Hershey's Kisses.

The Hershey's Harry Potter candy bars are available in stores as individual bars or as a 6-pack of full-size, 1.55-oz Hershey's bars. (Shop them here on Amazon.)

There are a dozen limited-edition designs in total, each featuring unforgettable "magical moments" like Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) flying an enchanted broomstick to pursue a Golden Snitch during a game of Quidditch; the studious Hermoine (Emma Watson) mastering potions; Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) making a heroic move during a giant game of Wizard's Chess; and Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) calmly introducing the Goblet of Fire during the Triwizard Tournament. Fans can also collect bars featuring Harry's letter-carrying owl, Hedwig; the Hogwarts Express and the school's Whomping Willow; the Patronus Charm; and boats full of first years making their voyage to Hogwarts.

Every piece of each Hershey's bar is imprinted with images from the Harry Potter books and films, including the Boy Who Lived's round glasses, a wand, a Golden Snitch, a magic broom, a Hogwarts letter, the Sorting Hat, and the Platform 9 ¾ sign.

Hershey's Harry Potter Kisses wraps the milk chocolate candies in limited-edition Harry Potter foils. Celebrating wizardry and magic, the individually wrapped Kisses feature artwork representing the four Hogwarts Houses — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin — as well as quotes from the saga ("Yer a wizard, Harry!"). The Harry Potter Hershey's Kisses are available as a 9.5 oz bag in stores (and here on Amazon).

Both the Harry Potter Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars and Harry Potter Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses bags feature specially marked, limited-time packaging, which you can see below.

Looking for more Wizarding World? See our guide to streaming all the Harry Potter movies online, shop new LEGO Harry Potter setsand learn about the Harry Potter Nox: One Night of Darkness Halloween event set for October 31st.