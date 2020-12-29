LEGO's 4080-Piece Disney Cinderella Castle Set is Back in Stock

Traveling to Walt Disney World might not be in the cards right now, but you can still enjoy some of the magic at home with the LEGO 71040 Disney Cinderella Castle set. The 4080-piece build should keep you and your family busy for quite some time. It also includes five minifigures of Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Tinkerbell.

The 71040 LEGO Cinderella Castle set launched way back in 2016, but Disney fans quickly snatch it up every time it comes back in stock. Another opportunity to own it is happening today right here at shopDisney, where it can be ordered for the standard $349.99 with free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. At the time of writing, the set was sold out at LEGO.com and vastly overpriced on Amazon.

LEGO packed fun details for Disney fans in every room of the Cinderella Castle set, with elements that are nods to some of Disney's biggest animated films. An official breakdown of some of these details can be found in the list below.

The Disney Castle features a detailed facade with a stone bridge, clock, wide arched entrance, ornate balconies, spired towers, plus a four-story main building and a five-story, golden-spired main tower, both containing rooms with assorted Disney-inspired features and elements.

Castle main building first floor features the main hall with large arched doorway, mosaic floor tiling, ornate chandelier, suits of armor, shield-decorated walls, grandfather clock, floor-standing vase with buildable flower elements, magic carpet and a golden lamp.

Castle main building second-floor room features buildable dark-blue curtains with curtain pole, ornate buildable candelabra and rose, and glass case elements.

Castle main building third-floor room features a chest with book of spells, mop and bucket elements, and access to the main tower second-floor room.

Castle main building fourth-floor bedroom features a detailed bed with decorative golden headboard elements.

Main tower first-floor kitchen features a large redbrick-patterned stove, workbench, buildable broom and pumpkin, plus pots, pans and assorted kitchen and food elements.

Main tower second-floor room includes a spinning wheel and access to the castle main building third-floor room.

Main tower third-floor room features a chest containing brush, scissor and lock of black hair elements, plus a balcony with 2 stud shooters for a firework-display function.

Main tower fourth-floor room features a golden mirror, plus red apple and glass vase elements.

Main tower fifth-floor room features a window bench and an arched window.

Also includes 2 frogs and a golden crown element.

Remove part of the roof section to discover the glass slipper element and fairy-tale book element with printed cover.

Launch the fireworks and let the magic begin!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.