Looney Tunes x Scooby-Doo Mashup Funko Pops Celebrate 100 Years of Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. will celebrate its 100th anniversary on April 4, 2023, and the festivities kick off now with the debut of a Funko Pop mashup of two of WB's most iconic properties – Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo. In this alternate universe, Bugs Bunny is Fred Jones, Lola Bunny is Daphine Blake, Daffy Duck is Shaggy Rogers, Tweety Bird is Velma Dinkley, and Taz is Scooby-Doo. There's even a Pop Ride of Bugs in the Mystery Machine, and your first official look is happening right here at ComicBook.com.

This is definitely a strange mashup, but we have to wonder whether or not Taz would be more effective at solving mysteries than Scooby-Doo. While Scoob is cowardly at times, Taz would simply plow through that haunted house eating all evidence and suspects in his path. He would wrap that mystery up in mere minutes, albeit with more collateral damage. Then again, Daffy Shaggy would be unlikely to survive handing Taz a Scooby Snack.

Pre-orders for the entire lineup of WB 100th anniversary Looney Tunes x Scooby Doo Funko Pops are expected to go up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth later today (likely after 9am PT / 12pm ET) with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout. You can also sign up for notifications here at the Funko Shop.

When unveiling the new centennial logo for the WB 100th anniversary, Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group noted the following:

"We're so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world's greatest entertainment studios. Throughout Warner Bros.' history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do."

