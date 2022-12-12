Aquaman and Green Lantern Get Comic Cover Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DC Comics' Aquaman #1 "The Invasion of the Fire-Trolls" debuted in 1962, which means that the series celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. Funko is on it with a Comic Cover Funko Pop that features a backdrop of the cover art by Nick Cardy with a Pop figure of Aquaman in a hard protective case. You can pre-order it now here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 (free US shipping at EE on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) with a release date of March and January respectively.

The Invasion of the Fire-Trolls features a story by Jack Miller that kicks off the first solo series for Aquaman. It also introduces the water sprite named Quisp (Qwsp). While you're at it, you might want to check out the Green Lantern Comic Cover Funko Pop that debuted last week.

DC Comics' Green Lantern debuted in All-American Comics no. 16 with a cover date of July 1940. The comic was written by Martin Nodell and Bill Finger, and introduced Alan Scott as the iconic character. Alan Scott was an engineer that survived a train crash and discovered a magic lantern in the rubble that spoke to him and promised to grant him power. From this lantern, Scott fashioned a ring that fueled this power so long as he recharged it with energy from the lantern once every 24 hours. A better deal than your current smartphone for sure.

The Green Lantern Comic Cover Funko Pop is a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $19.88 while it lasts. It features a Pop figure set against a backdrop of the cover art by Sheldon Moldoff, and the whole figure is wrapped in a protective case that can be hung on a wall for display.

While this pop depicts the first appearance of Green Lantern, it isn't the first time that the character has been given the Comic Cover Funko Pop treatment. Back in March, Funko released a figure that's based on Inhyuk Lee's variant cover art for DCeased: Dead Planet #4. It features Green Lantern (Dinah Lance), kneeling with a sword. The art was inspired by the "Home is Calling" poster the 2018 Aquaman film starring Jason Momoa, which features Arthur Curry in a similar pose with his trident. That figure is currently available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99.

