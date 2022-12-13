Hot Topic Expo Funko Pops Drop Today: Here's the Complete List Of Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hot Topic is getting into the Funko event game with Hot Topic Expo 2022, a one-day online and in-store event that will showcase exclusive Funko Pops, SODA figures, Loungefly items and more. Fans of Disney, Sanrio, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blink-182 will be especially excited with the HT Expo offerings, which are outlined below. Pre-orders will begin at 8am PST / 11am EST today, December 13th. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Note that this article will update with direct links after the launch. Expect quick sellouts on select items. That said, the lineup is pretty solid. Note that the SODA figure is a limited edition of 14,000 units, the first Blink-182 30th anniversary 3-pack was a hot seller, and anime figures like the Jujutsu Kaisen Itadori with Sukana Mouth are always popular. Plus, Disney's Lilo & Stitch and The Nightmare Before Christmas are Hot Topic staples.

Hot Topic Expo 2022 exclusive Funko Pops - Pre-order here at Hot Topic on 12/13

POP Moments: Winnie the Pooh- Christopher Robin w/ Pooh- MSRP: $29.90

POP Sanrio: Hello Kitty- Devil Kuromi- MSRP: $14.90

POP Deluxe: Disney- Stitch in bathtub- MSRP: $29.90

POP Rocks: Blink 182 – 3pk- MSRP: $38.90

POP Keychain: Disney- Stitch in bathtub- MSRP: $8.90

POP Disney: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Jack w/(PK/RD)Box- MSRP: $14.90

Vinyl SODA: DC- Two Face (with Chase) – MSRP: $15.00

POP Keychain: Jujutsu Kaisen S1- Itadori- MSRP: $8.90

POP Animation: Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori (Sukana Mouth)- MSRP: $14.90

Rocks: The Cure- Robert Smith(BK/MT)- MSRP: $14.90

Pop Disney Winnie the Pooh Flocked Eeyore – $14.90 (General HT Exclusive – not HT Expo)

Disney Peter Pan Pop! Peter And Shadow 2-Pack – $28.90 (General HT Exclusive – not HT Expo)



Hot Topic Expo 2022 Exclusive Loungefly Accessories - Pre-order here at Hot Topic on 12/13