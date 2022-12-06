Star Wars Red Saber Funko Pop Series Concludes With Darth Vader
Funko has been cranking out exclusive Pop figure series lately with Star Wars Duel of the Fates, Marvel Sinister 6, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar to name a few. The Star Wars Red Saber Series is among these collections, and the final figure launched today. The deluxe Darth Vader figure is available to pre-order here at GameStop priced at $24.99. Previous releases in the series include:
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1: Darth Sidious
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Savage Opress
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Darth Maul
Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Darth Tyranus
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Darth Vader
As the title of the series suggests, the Red Saber series is all about the Sith. All of the Pop figures in the collection feature a a glowing lightsaber and lava base. The "Volume 1" designation for the series indicates that we can look forward to additional waves in the future. Stay tuned.
