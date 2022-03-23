Warner Bros. Celebrates 100th Anniversary With New Centennial Logo

Warner Bros. is unveiling a new centennial logo to celebrate the studio’s 100th anniversary. The anniversary actually takes place next year on April 4, 2023, but WB is getting ahead of the curve by debuting its new logo. Part of the festivities will include activities for fans to take a part in, product launches, some of WB’s classic movies returning to theaters, live events, and special content released across all Warner Bros. divisions. The Warner Bros. lot will also be home to a special celebration timed to the anniversary.

The divisions taking part in the celebration include film, series, consumer products, video games, themed entertainment, studio tours, live events, and more. Other companies that fall under the WarnerMedia umbrella such as HBO Max, TNT, TBS, truTV, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim will also be involved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next year, we're celebrating Warner Bros.' 100th birthday and a century of unforgettable storytelling. We're kicking things off with our commemorative logo reveal. ✨ #WB100 pic.twitter.com/DeUjejdgLr — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) March 23, 2022

“Next year, we’re celebrating Warner Bros.’ 100th birthday and a century of unforgettable storytelling. We’re kicking things off with our commemorative logo reveal. #WB100,” a tweet from the official Warner Bros. Twitter account reads. It also contains a look at the new logo, which still has the company’s signature water tower in it.

“We’re so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world’s greatest entertainment studios,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “Throughout Warner Bros.’ history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do.”

Warner Bros. and Discovery will be officially merging in a $43 billion deal in April. Part of the merger has already been announced with HBO Max and Discovery+ combining into one service. There is no timeline for when the two services will be combined, though execs note that a bundling option will be available in the interim.

“One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle… We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition,” Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels shared. “The question is, in order to get to that point and do it in a way that’s actually a great user experience for our subscribers, that’s going to take some time. Again, that’s nothing that’s going to happen in weeks — hopefully not in years, but in several months — and we will start working on an interim solution in the meantime. So right out of the gate, we’re working on getting the bundling approach ready, maybe a single sign-on, maybe ingesting content into the other product, etc., so that we can start to get some benefits early on. But the main thrust is going to be harmonizing the technology platform. Building one very, very strong combined direct-to-consumer product and platform, that’s going to take a while.”

Are you impressed with the new Warner Bros. centennial logo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!