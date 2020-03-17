Naruto Shippuden Jiraiya on Toad Funko Pop Ride Figure is Live

There’s some big Funko news today for Naruto fans – we finally have a Jiraiya Pop! Surprisingly, Funko skipped right over giving Jiraiya a standard Pop in the Naruto Shippuden lineup and went directly to a Ride figure. As you can see, the figure features Jiraiya the “Toad Sage” on a toad, and it looks absolutely fantastic. Details like the necklace on the toad, the dynamic pose, and Jiraiya’s hair really stand out here.

If you want to add it to your collection, head on over to Hot Topic and reserve one. The exclusive figure is priced at $29.90, but you can save 20% using the code HT20 at checkout. It’s slated to ship between April 11th and April 22nd. Side note: Hot Topic has announced that they’re shutting down all of their physical stores through March 30th due to the coronavirus pandemic, so if you’re Funko Pop hunting, you’ll need to do it online for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko finally delivered on Pop figures for Hunter x Hunter recently. The lineup includes the following figures along with links where they are currently up for pre-order:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.