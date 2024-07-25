Ninja Scroll Announces Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

To help celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, Ninja Scroll is coming to theaters later this year. Being brought to life by the likes of Studio Madhouse, Toho International, JVC, Movic, and Animate Film, the original anime movie was considered to be one of the most violent and action-packed of the medium. To also help out the movie that gave us our first look at Jubei’s story, Ninja Scroll is giving fans the chance to pick up a physical release later this year to sweeten the deal. Ninja Scroll’s Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray has released a first look at the cover and details for the physical release that is dropping this October.

In promoting the theatrical release of the film set to hit North America, AX Cinema Events shared the following statement, “The 30th-anniversary theatrical release of NINJA SCROLL is part of Iconic Events Releasing’s 2024-2025 AX Cinema Nights series and will screen in over 500 U.S. theaters on September 11, 12 & 15 and be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive and unforgettable experiences beyond the annual Anime Expo. Iconic Events Releasing will announce the remaining line-up of AX Cinema Nights later this summer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ninja Scroll Coming To Your Home

The Ninja Scroll Limited Edition Steelbook will be available on October 22nd this fall and will retail for around $45.99 via Sentai Film Works. You can check out more details on the Collector’s Edition by clicking here and check out images of the release below.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out the anime film that helped forge the medium, here’s how the physical release describes the story of Ninja Scroll, “Jubei Kibagami’s mercenary blade has cut a bloody swath across Japan, but after rescuing a female ninja from a monstrous demon, he finds himself ensnared in a web connecting his own past as a ninja with a demonic plot to overthrow the government. A plot orchestrated by Jubei’s former leader, who somehow survived decapitation by Jubei himself! With a deadly poison burning in his veins, Jubei must now join with an untrustworthy spy and the female ninja to face off with the immortal Gemma and his army of devils in the legendary odyssey of blood and revenge that is NINJA SCROLL!”