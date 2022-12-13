Star Wars: The Mandalorian NERF Amban Sniper Rifle Price Gets Blasted By Amazon

Nerf's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica was released in 2020 priced at $120. However, the blaster is currently available here on Amazon for only $49.99 (60% off), which is an all-time low by a considerable margin. The deal is also available here at Best Buy while it lasts, which probably won't be long.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ now. The Mandalorian's third season debuts on March 1st. Pedro Pascal, along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, was on hand at Comic Con Experience in Brazil for the Season 3 release date announcement, and the release of a new Mandalorian teaser trailer. Pascal teased what fans have to look forward to when Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns.

"There's so much that you're going to see. I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises," Pascal said. "We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker's return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep."

Asked to describe the upcoming third season of the live-action Star Wars series in one word, Pascal answered: "Epic."