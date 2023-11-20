Star Wars: The Mandalorian NERF Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Gets a Black Friday Deal on Amazon

Nerf's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica was released in 2020 priced at $120. However, the blaster is currently available here on Amazon for only $66.99 (47% off) as part of their Black Friday 2023 deals on Star Wars items (Nerf's Star Wars Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster is also on sale for 28% off). Note that it's a lightning deal, so the sale will end when the blaster is 100% claimed. Details about the blaster can be found below, and you can find more of Amazon's Star Wars deals right here. Disney / Lucasfilm's official list of Star Wars deals for the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday season can be found here.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series on Disney+ as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Will The Mandalorian End With Season 4?



Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau earlier this year, and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."