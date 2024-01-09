New ThunderCats Ultimates Pre-Orders: Young Lion-O, Dream Master Mumm-Ra, Quick-Pick, and Snarfer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7 is now into the 10th wave of figures in their ThunderCats Ultimates lineup, so it's no surprise that they're going beyond the main cast and digging deeper for inspiration. In this case we're getting a young version of Lion-O, a translucent Mumm-Ra from the 1985 "Dream Master" episode, the robotic thief Quick-Pick, and Snarf's nephew Snarfer.

Naturally, these new 7-inch scale ThunderCats Ultimates figures come with loads of accessories, which are outlined in the list below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth priced at $55 each, with the exception of that fancy Mumm-Ra which retails for $75. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+.

Mumm-Ra (Dream Master) : Includes two interchangeable heads, 8 interchangeable hands, 4 dream urns, and a soft goods cape

: Includes two interchangeable heads, 8 interchangeable hands, 4 dream urns, and a soft goods cape Young Lion-O : Includes 3 interchangeable Heads, 8 interchangeable hands, the Sword of Omens, and a Sword of Omens stand

: Includes 3 interchangeable Heads, 8 interchangeable hands, the Sword of Omens, and a Sword of Omens stand Quick-Pick : Includes 3 interchangeable Heads, 8 interchangeable hands, Hat, Prison Key, and Snarfer's coin purse

: Includes 3 interchangeable Heads, 8 interchangeable hands, Hat, Prison Key, and Snarfer's coin purse Snarfer: Includes 3 interchangeable Heads, 7 interchangeable hands, 2 interchangeable tails, a wrench, fruit, spray bottle, and a set of restraints

What's Happening With The Thundercats Movie?

While a ThunderCats comic is definitely on the way, things have been quiet on the movie front. In March of 2021, news broke that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard would direct a ThunderCats movie for producer Michael Bay. The animated series, originally developed by Rankin-Bass, will reportedly serve as a "jumping-off point" for the movie, but the new adaptation will forge its own path.

"ThunderCats is a dream project for me," WIngard said at the time. "When I was in high school, I was obsessed with it. You'd think at that point, I was a little too old, that my years of obsession with ThunderCats would be when I was six years old. My real obsession with ThunderCats came in high school, the pinnacle of me deciding I wanted to be a filmmaker, and pushing in that direction…I actually spent most of my 10th grade year, I completely blew it. I didn't pay attention in school, made terrible grades. And the reason? I was writing my ThunderCats screenplay through my entire tenth grade year. And I was hand writing it. The screenplay itself ended up being 272 pages long. I still have it."