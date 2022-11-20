Jade Cargill Channels Thundercats With Cheetara Ring Gear at AEW Full Gear

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has channeled ThunderCats with some awesome Cheetara inspired ring gear for her match against contender Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear! Out of everyone on the women's roster, Cargill has definitely made a splash outside of the ring with all of her cool pop culture shout outs that she has made with her in ring looks. Going all out for pay per view events especially, Cargill has shown major love for characters like She-Hulk, My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko and more. This time around is no different as she takes on another famous animated heroine.

Entering her match against Nyla Rose for the AEW TBS Championshp during AEW Full Gear this year, Jade Cargill showed off a full Cheetara look that included a staff for a short period before breaking it on her knee as a show of dominance as she headed to the ring. It came through especially well as she took on Rose in the ring, and goes to show that she truly is able to channel the power of these heroes with her looks. Check it out below as shared through All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter account:

Who Wins Between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear?

Cargill's Cheetara was able to help her get the win and continue her massive and record setting winning streak as part of the AEW roster, but as for the rest of the pay per view event, the full card and results thus far for AEW Full Gear 2022 breaks down as such:

Best Friends def. The Factory

Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinals)

Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry def. Luchasaurus

Death Triangle def. The Elite (AEW Trios Championship)

Jade Cargill def. Nyla Rose (AEW TBS Championship)

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara (ROH World Championship)

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (interim AEW Women's World Championship)

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Saraya

Jeff Jarett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin

Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW TNT Championship)

Jon Moxley vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

How do you feel about Jade Cargill's take on Cheetara? Which hero or villain would you want to see her take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!