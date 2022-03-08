ThunderCats Ultimates Mandora Figure and Her Electro-Charger Vehicle Are On Sale Now

Mandora, tough-as-nails Evil Chaser 1st Class with the Interplanetary Control Force, is joining Super7’s ThunderCats Ultimates action figure lineup! What’s more, she’ll arrive ready to ride atop her Electro-charger vehicle, which is sold separately of course. However, it appears that Super7 put as much love into it as they did with the Thundertank. Pre-orders for the figure and the vehicle are live now here at Entertainment Earth. Details about each can be found below. Note that both are expected to launch in April 2023, and you won’t be charged until they ship.

ThunderCats Ultimates Mandora 7-inch Scale Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Mandora Ultimates figure includes 3 interchangeable heads and 10 interchangeable hands along with the following space cop EDC items:

1x Electric Boomerang

Electric Boomerang with effect

1x Ticket Machine

1x Communicator

1x Badge

1x Handcuffs

1x Holster

ThunderCats Ultimates Electro-Charger 7-inch Scale Vehicle ($149.99 with free US shipping) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Electro-Charger vehicle weighs a whopping 6 pounds and can hold multiple 7-inch scale Ultimates figures. Features include retractable rolling, grippy wheels, kickstand, and aclear flight stand for display. Accessories include: