Power Rangers Gets a My Little Pony Crossover Figure

Back in July, Hasbro kicked off their Crossover Collection with the Ghostbusters Plasmane figure, then followed it up a few weeks later with an entire figure set dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons. When the Ghostbusters figure was released, Hasbro noted that Transformers and Power Rangers figures were also on the way. Well, guess what? It's Pink Pony Morphin' Time!

The Power Rangers x My Little Pony Crossover Collection Morphin Pink Pony figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 with shipping slated for October. As you can see, it's decked out in the Pink Ranger costume complete with a Cutie Mark pterodactyl symbol. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any word about a D&D style multi-pack for MLP and Power Rangers, even though it seems like an obvious thing to do. Here's hoping that additional Ranger designs will be added down the line.

In other Hasbro Power Rangers news the most recent Fan First Friday livestream revealed the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Red Ranger, Mighty Morphin Black Ranger, In Space Yellow Ranger and Mighty Morphin Goldar 6-inch figures. You can find all of the details on the wave, along with links where they can be pre-ordered, right here.

