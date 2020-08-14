Power Rangers Lighting Collection Wave 6 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Hasbro's Power Rangers Fan First Friday livestream earlier today unveiled Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Red Ranger, Mighty Morphin Black Ranger, In Space Yellow Ranger and Mighty Morphin Goldar 6-inch figures! What's more, all of the figures are available to pre-order now with shipping slated for October 15th. Official details regarding each figure along with pre-order links are available below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Red Ranger Figure ($19.99) - See on Amazon / See on Entertainment Earth: "This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION ZEO RED Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Zeo Power Pod Sword, Zeo Power Sword, and Zeo Laser Pistol accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Black Ranger Figure ($19.99) - See on Amazon / See on Entertainment Earth: "Zack Taylor is an easygoing teenager with attitude who becomes the original Black Power Ranger. This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN BLACK RANGER figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Power Axe and Blade Blaster accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Yellow Ranger Figure ($19.99) - See on Amazon / See on Entertainment Earth: "The kind-hearted and optimistic Ashley Hammond leaves the Earth to protect the universe as the Yellow Power Ranger. This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION IN SPACE YELLOW RANGER figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without her helmet, Star Slinger and Astro Blaster accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Goldar Figure ($19.99) - See on Amazon / See on Entertainment Earth: "This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN GOLDAR figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, character-inspired sword accessory, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display."

Collectors can also grab the entire wave in one go with multiples of the Zeo Red Ranger (3X), Mighty Morphin Black Ranger (2x), and Goldar (2x) for $159.99 with free shipping here at Entertainment Earth.

