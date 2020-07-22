Dungeons & Dragons x My Little Pony Cutie Marks & Dragons Figure Set is Here

Earlier this month Hasbro launched their Little Pony Crossover Collection, which mashes up My Little Pony characters with other popular fandoms. The Collection kicked off with the Ghostbusters Plasmane figure, and they're following it up with a Dungeons & Dragons Cutie Marks & Dragons set that includes five figures.

The 4 1/2-inch scale figures are inspired by an iconic class of D&D characters - Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, Bard, and Wizard. The set also comes with an exclusive D20 die and a pony-themed illustrated Dungeon Master's screen (pictured below). Pre-orders for the Dungeons & Dragons x My Little Pony Cutie Marks & Dragons Figure set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for September.

As we noted back in May when this set leaked, "this isn't the first time we've seen a Dungeons & Dragons/My Little Pony crossover. The two brands had an official crossover back in 2016 for Friendship Day with a special t-shirt depicting the cast of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic cartoon as D&D characters. In 2017, the two brands teamed up for a special pair of dice. Ninja Division also released an official My Little Pony RPG back in 2017 that actually received a fair amount of praise from RPG fans."

In other Dungeons & Dragons news, a board game was also announced today from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast that helps new players bridge the gap between board games and the complex RPG world of D&D. Players choose their characters and travel through the lands of Neverwinter where they will slay their way up to a boss monster that's terrorizing the realm. Adventure Begins players will also get a taste of what it's like to be a Dungeon Master, with the role passing from player to player with each turn (2-4 players). If you want to give it a shot, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99.

Finally, the first Critical Role Funko Pop is launching tonight! You can find all of the details right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.