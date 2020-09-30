The Complete Power Rangers Lightning Collection and Retro Flip Head PulseCon Pre-Orders

Hasbro's recent PulseCon event was loaded with exclusive collectibles for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. Joe, Transformers and, of course, Power Rangers. To be honest, the sheer amount of new releases was a bit overwhelming, but we have all of the Power Rangers pre-orders sorted right here for your convienence. Hasbro's Power Rangers lineup included the debut of the Lightning Collection Wave 7 along with the Zeo Megazord 12-Inch Action Figure and the return of the head-flipping figures from the '90s. A full breakdown of the figures along with pre-order links can be found below. A look at additional, upcoming Power Rangers PulseCon reveals can be found here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

POWER RANGERS ZEO MEGAZORD 12-INCH Figure - $49.99: This highly poseable POWER RANGERS ZEO MEGAZORD 12-INCH Figure is inspired by the classic 90s television show and comes with 5 helmets, wings and a sword accessory. Each helmet represents the power of a different ZEO POWER RANGER and in the TV show gives the MEGAZORD different abilities. The second major version of POWER RANGERS, POWER RANGERS ZEO takes place right after MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS. This package artwork was inspired by the 1990s branding. Available as a See Now Buy Now on EntertainmentEarth.com.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6" MIGHTY MORPHIN METALLIC ARMOR PINK RANGER Figure - $24.99: When Kimberly leaves the team, Kat steps up and becomes the second MIGHTY MORPHIN PINK RANGER… "METALLIC ARMOR, POWER UP!" Inspired by the classic season 3 episode "Master Vile and the Metallic Armor," the LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6" MIGHTY MORPHIN METALLIC ARMOR PINK RANGER Figure is treated with a special sparkly deco. This figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without her helmet, Power Bow, arrow, and Blade Blaster accessories, and blast effect piece for more ways to play or display. Available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com in the US & Canada only.

POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN RED RANGER JASON FLIPHEAD Figure - $9.99: Inspired by the classic MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS TV show from the nineties, the RETRO-MORPHIN figures bring back head-flipping, morphin action! The POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN RED RANGER JASON FLIPHEAD Figure lets kids and fans imagine Jason morphing into action. Press the action figure's belt buckle and the Red Ranger head flips, "morphing" him into his helmeted Ranger form. Jason's Power Sword is included as an accessory. Available for pre-order on Walmart.com.

POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN BLUE RANGER BILLY FLIPHEAD Figure - $9.99: The POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN BLUE RANGER BILLY FLIPHEAD Figure lets kids and fans imagine Billy morphing into action. Press the action figure's belt buckle and the Blue Ranger head flips, "morphing" him into his helmeted Ranger form. Billy's Power Lance is included as an accessory. Available for pre-order on Walmart.com.

POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN BLACK RANGER ZACK FLIPHEAD Figure - $9.99: The POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN BLACK RANGER ZACK FLIPHEAD Figure lets kids and fans imagine Zack morphing into action. Press the action figure's belt buckle and the Black Ranger head flips, "morphing" him into his helmeted Ranger form. Zack's Power Axe is included as an accessory. Available for pre-order on Walmart.com.

POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN PINK RANGER KIMBERLY FLIPHEAD Figure - $9.99: The POWER RANGERS RETRO-MORPHIN PINK RANGER KIMBERLY FLIPHEAD Figure lets kids and fans imagine Kimberly morphing into action. Press the action figure's belt buckle and the Pink Ranger head flips, "morphing" her into her helmeted Ranger form. Kimberly's Power Bow is included as an accessory. Available for pre-order on Walmart.com.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION DINO THUNDER RED RANGER Figure - $22.99: This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION DINO THUNDER RED RANGER Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Thundermax Saber and Tyranno Staff accessories, a blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Available for pre-order on EntertainmentEarth.com and Walmart.com.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN GREEN RANGER Figure - $22.99: This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN GREEN RANGER Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Dragon Dagger and Sword of Darkness accessories, a blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Available for pre-order on EntertainmentEarth.com and Walmart.com.