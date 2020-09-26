G.I. Joe Classified Zartan and Cobra Infantry Figures Revealed at Hasbro PulseCon (Exclusive)

Hasbro's first-ever PulseCon is in full swing, and today kicked off with the big G.I. Joe panel. The G.I. Joe Classified line has been a huge hit with collectors and fans of the franchise, so you knew there had to be a few secrets up Hasbro's sleeve, and those secrets included two new additions to the hit line in Zartan and the Cobra Infantry figure. Now you can really go to town with that Cobra army, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new figures starting on the next slide! If you like what you see you can pre-order the new figures in several ways, including Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth, and Walmart, and you can check out the official description for both figures below. For everything revealed at PulseCon you can head right here!

G.I. JOE Classified Series Zartan Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $ 19.99 / Available: February 2021)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Zartan Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Dreadnoks leader into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable, accessories inspired by the character’s rich history, and a color-changing effect when placed in ultraviolet light, turning from a pale skin tone to a bluish-gray color. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Zartan collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Tony Daniel.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of actions figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Zartan Action Figure will be available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com on Saturday, September 26 at 5pm ET and will be available at most major toy retailers in February 2021

G.I. JOE Classified Series Cobra Infantry Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: February 2021)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Cobra Infantry Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Cobra troopers into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Cobra Infantry collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Kekai Kotaki.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of actions figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Cobra Infantry Action Figure will be available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com on Saturday, September 26 at 5pm ET and will be available at most major toy retailers in February 2021.

