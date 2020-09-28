The Complete Marvel Legends PulseCon Pre-Orders

Hasbro's first ever PulseCon event included tons of new products in their Star Wars, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers lineups, but a big Hasbro event such as this wouldn't be complete without Marvel Legends figures and roleplay gear. All-in-all, nine new products were announced, and we have a complete breakdown right here along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Standouts of the wave include a full-size Stormbreaker Elextronic Axe and a Build-A-Figure wave that includes a piece to assemble Joe Fixit. The official descriptions, pre-order links, and images can be found below. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AVENGERS: ENDGAME MARVEL'S STORMBREAKER ELECTRONIC AXE MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AVENGERS: ENDGAME MARVEL'S STORMBREAKER ELECTRONIC AXE - $159.99: "When fans and collectors wield the MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AVENGERS: ENDGAME MARVEL'S STORMBREAKER ELECTRONIC AXE, they can imagine the adventures of the ASGARDIAN THOR, son of ODIN. Fans and collectors alike can imagine charging into battle when they activate exciting thunder sound FX with the push of a button. Includes axe and instructions. Requires 2 1.5V AAA batteries, not included. Pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB GUARD Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB GUARD Figure - $14.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB GUARD Figure, inspired by the HELLFIRE GUARD characters from the MARVEL comics. This quality 6-inch figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S SILK Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S SILK Figure - $19.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S SILK Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 6-inch figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 7 accessories". Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GAMERVERSE ATMOSPHERE IRON MAN Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GAMERVERSE ATMOSPHERE IRON MAN Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price - $19.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GAMERVERSE ATMOSPHERE IRON MAN Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL'S AVENGERS video game. This quality 6-Inch figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure, 3 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part." Pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, and Entertainment Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GAMERVERSE STEALTH CAPTAIN AMERICA Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GAMERVERSE STEALTH CAPTAIN AMERICA Figure - $19.99: "Kids, fans, and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GAMERVERSE STEALTH CAPTAIN AMERICA Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL'S AVENGERS video game. This quality 6-Inch figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure, 4 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part." Pre-order at Amazon, Walmart and Entertainment Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S FALCON Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S FALCON Figure - $19.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S FALCON Figure, inspired by MARVEL comics. This quality 6-Inch figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part." Pre-order at Amazon, Walmart and Entertainment Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH JOCASTA Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH JOCASTA Figure - $19.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH JOCASTA Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 6-Inch figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part." Pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, and Entertainment Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S KANG Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S KANG Figure - $19.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S KANG Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 6-Inch figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure, 4 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part." Pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, and Entertainment Earth.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S THUNDERSTRIKE Figure MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S THUNDERSTRIKE Figure - $19.99: "Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL'S THUNDERSTRIKE Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 6-Inch figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part." Pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, and Entertainment Earth.