Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Droid Depot Cargo Launches Online For the First Time

Disney's third installment of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge cargo has arrived, and it's full of exclusive items from Droid Depot! These items were originally intended for Batuu - the home planet of the Disney Parks Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction - but have been diverted to shopDisney where they're being offered online for the first time ever.

You can shop the entire Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Droid Depot collection here at shopDisney's Star Wars Trading Post. The collection includes remote control droids and figures (R2-D2, C3-PO, BB-8, and DJ R3X, and more) along with apparel and other collectibles. We're especially fond of the apparel, like this Droid Depot work shirt ($59.99) and this Black Spire Outpost Droid Circuitry mini backpack ($74.99).

Note that shipping is free from shopDisney on orders over $75 when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Again, all of these items are limited release, so you'll want to grab them before they sell out for good.

Inside that link you'll also find items from previous Galaxy's Edge merch drops, like fancy Star Wars robes and tunics. You'll even find Astromech Personality Chips, which are compatible with R Series and BB Series Customizable Astromechs. These chips will unlock unique sounds and a droid affiliation (Resistance / First Order / Smuggler) that will affect how the Droid interacts with Black Spire Outpost.

On a related note, Disney has launched a ton of new Star Wars merch in recent weeks, including LEGO's first Star Wars building sets for 2021. They also recently wrapped up nine weeks of Mando Mondays merch releases celebrating the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. You can check out all of these releases via our Mando Mondays master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.