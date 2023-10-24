Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Party Wagon Vehicle Is Back

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Party Wagon vehicle is back once again from Playmates Toys, and it will accommodate six classic Playmates TMNT figures as well as their reissues. In addition to the retro styling, features include a flip top, spring-action Foot Tenderizer weapon, Anti-Foot Blasters and Whacko bombs.

You can order the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Original Party Wagon here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. However, if you are a superfan with really deep pockets Super 7’s TMNT Ultimates Party Wagon Vehicle is going to be back in January, and you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $474.99.

Super7’s TMNT van measures 20-inches long, nearly 14-inches tall, and over 12-inches wide, which is big enough to transport six of your 7-inch scale TMNT Ultimates action figures to a Foot Solider fight.

In addition to the sheer size and high level of detail, the Super7 TMNT Ultimates Party Wagon features an opening roof and front doors, a swing-out “Foot Tenderizer” side door with seat, swing down windshield armor, rolling wheels with rubber tires, an accessible engine compartment, a removable ooze canister, 2 removable Whacko Bombs, removable pizza-rims, a removable boombox, a removable radar dish, and a winch and tow hook with steel chain.

Bonus accessories included with the Party Wagon are as follows: 4 Turtle headwear helmets, a welding helmet, flight goggles, sunglasses, a 7-piece tool set with toolbox, a damaged mouser, and a sticker sheet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Plans

Speaking in recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman if there were any other elements or characters from TMNT he hopes to see on the big screen. He revealed that luckily they’ve been fortunate to have that with one of the shows, but the potential for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem‘s sequel is very clear.

“Through the experience of the Nickelodeon 2012 animated series, which just wonderfully brought in some original concepts from the original cartoon series to all the elements, the Tricetons had such a big role in there. So we’ve been lucky enough to experience this in so many ways and so many opportunities. I look forward to seeing where the sequels to Mutant Mayhem are going to go; not just the series, but the next movie because, you know, you’ve got Casey Jones waiting in the wings. You’ve got Krang out there, and you’ve got the Rock Soldiers and Neutrinos. So I’m, I’m pretty pumped.

Regarding the inclusion of those new characters though, Eastman revealed how one of the film’s biggest twists on the TMNT mythology ended up becoming one of his favorites parts of the entire thing. He adds:

“I want to point out the original concept of having the other mutants be born from the same source, the same well, if you will, as the turtles, it really was just a wonderfully unique idea. When you have that moment where they’re like, ‘There’s more of us?’ it’s like sort of we’re not alone. It really resonated on so many levels. That just, it was one of my favorite of many parts of this movie.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now available to buy or rent on Digital.