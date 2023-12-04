The Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Gets Its Biggest Deal Ever

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set is down to its lowest price on Amazon.

The Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set will keep you occupied for a whopping 1092 minutes thanks to the fact that it includes 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker), 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes, and more.

At the time of writing, you can grab the Batman Beyond set here on Amazon for $29.99 (57% off), which brings the list price down to an all-time low. While you're at it, you can order the Superman: The Complete Animated Series Collector's Edition Blu-ray set here on Amazon for $29.99 (57% off) and the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray set here on Amazon for $44.98.

A full breakdown of the special features on the Batman Beyond set can be found below.

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight's 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

"Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn" (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne's relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: "Rebirth, Part 1"; "Shriek"; "Splicers"; and "The Eggbaby."

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been "Smart Rezzed" to improve their quality. These episodes include "Eyewitness," "Final Cut," "The Last Resort," "Armory," "Sneak Peek," "The Eggbaby," "Zeta," "Plague," "April Moon," "Sentries of the Lost Cosmos" and "Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

"The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage."