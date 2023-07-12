The Lord of the Rings Tolkien Illustrated Editions Get a Massive Prime Day 2023 Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched in 2021 that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. If you're a die hard LOTR fan but balked at the $75 and $250 price tag of the standard and special editions of this book, then your patience has paid off. Both versions are over 60% off for Prime Day 2023.

The standard edition hardcover book is currently available here on Amazon for $26.14 (65% off). However, you might want to go all in with the Special Edition, which you can currently order here on Amazon for $90.99, or 64% off the list price. If you go with the latter, here's what you'll get:

The LOTR Illustrated Special Edition features a gorgeous slipcase and the full text printed in red and black along with thirty color illustrations and maps and sketches drawn by Tolkien himself. It also includes two removable fold-out maps drawn by Christopher Tolkien, leaves from The Book of Mazarbul, a copy of The Kings Letter, and more. Note that the new The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition and The Fall of Numenor have also launched since the debut of the LOTR Illustrated Edition and are currently on sale for Prime Day. The latter collects stories that inspired Amazon's hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was "characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards."

