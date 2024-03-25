The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Soundtrack Box Set Is a 1000 Piece Limited Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been an interesting day for LOTR merch. First we got a fashion collection with a Tree of Gondor hooded cloak, and now we have a 10 CD box set that's loaded with the music from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 along with a 136-page journal featuring commentary from composer Bear McCreary. The set comes from Mondo in collaboration with Amazon Studios and Sparks and Shadow.

What's more, the set is a numbered edition of 1000, and arrives on your doorstep housed in a gold-embossed, leatherette-bound slipcase. At the time of writing, pre-orders are available here at the MondoShop for $150, and they should be available here on Amazon at any moment (the link is inactive currently).

Complete set contents:

8 CDs of the original orchestral recordings of each episode (Episodes 1-8, 4 digipaks x 2 discs) from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season One.

of each episode (Episodes 1-8, 4 digipaks x 2 discs) from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season One. The 2022 2-CD Mondo release of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack.

of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack. For the first time in print! 136-page journal featuring Bear McCreary's episode-by-episode account and musings on the creative journey to bring the soul of Tolkien's world to life.

What Will The Rings of Power Season 2 Be About?

Filming on Season 2 of The Rings of Power began just months after Season 1's premiere. Filming reportedly wrapped this past June, even as many other shows shut down production altogether amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Plot details have yet to officially be revealed, although it has been safe to assume that it will play off of last season's Sauron reveal, and could possibly introduce characters such as Tom Bombadil.

"We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high," Amazon's Jennifer Salke said in an interview last fall. "So it'll take what it takes. But there's been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We're moving fast."

What Is The Rings of Power About?

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.