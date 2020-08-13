V for Vendetta Hits 4K Blu-ray With an Exclusive Gift Set

The 2005 film V for Vendetta starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving with a graphic novel screenplay adaptation by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix) is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. What's more, the release will be available in an Amazon exclusive gift set, which is available to pre-order now.

Official details weren't available at the time of writing, but the V for Vendetta 4K UHD Blu-ray + Digital) gift set appears to include 2 discs, some fancy packaging, a collectible book, and some sort of note (no Guy Fawkes mask?). Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $49.99 (you won't be charged until it ships). Odds are very high that Best Buy will get an exclusive SteelBook edition with a better cover right here in the coming days. The standard 4K edition should also be available via that Best Buy link soon.

Again, this set hasn't been officially announced, so there's no word yet on special features. We don't have a release date either, but it would be a wasted opportunity if it didn't come out on November 5th.

Synopsis: "Set against the futuristic landscape of totalitarian Britain, V For Vendetta tells the story of a mild-mannered young woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) who is rescued from a life-and-death situation by a masked man (Hugo Weaving) known only as "V." Incomparably charismatic and ferociously skilled in the art of combat and deception, V ignites a revolution when he urges his fellow citizens to rise up against tyranny and oppression. As Evey uncovers the truth about V's mysterious background, she also discovers the truth about herself - and emerges as his unlikely ally in the culmination of his plan to bring freedom and justice back to a society fraught with cruelty and corruption."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.