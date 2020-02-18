Halloween Kills Producer Teases Film Is a Big Movie With a "Large Canvas"

Unlike other slasher franchises, which sometimes take field trips from the locations featured in the debut installment, the Halloween series has almost entirely unfolded in the fictional Illinois town of Haddonfield, though Halloween Kills producer Jason Blum recently teased that the upcoming film will unfold on a larger canvas than its predecessors. While there are exceptions to the Halloween formula and excursions from the town where it all started, the series seeing regular narrative resets is what allows the franchise to center most of its events around the town, with Blum's comments causing us to speculate about what we can expect in the upcoming film.

"Halloween Kills is a very big movie," Blum shared with TooFab. "I can tell you that. The canvas of Halloween Kills is very large."

Based on these minimal comments, it's possible that Blum isn't claiming the upcoming sequel will unfold in a different setting, so much as it is a conceptually bigger film than what the 2018 Halloween offered. The producer's comments echo what Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney teased about the new sequel, at least when speaking specifically to the film's violence and intensity.

“We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills – the ante has been upped,” Courtney shared with Pop Culture With Pat. “The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we’re just doing what we’ve done before.”

The original 1978 film saw Michael Myers return to his hometown on Halloween night 15 years after brutally killing his sister, stalking the streets of the suburban town to kill teenagers he encountered. The 2018 film served as a direct sequel to that original film, seeing Myers once again escape a facility and head to Haddonfield to cause more chaos.

“We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are … it’s reaching a head," Courtney admitted. "It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.”

Details about the new film's narrative have been a closely guarded secret, though it will once again be directed by David Gordon Green and will see original director John Carpenter serve as a producer and the film's composer. Additionally, stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are set to return, as well as fellow stars of the 1978 film Nick Castle, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

