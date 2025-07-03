One of the Best Friday the 13th Ripoffs Is Finally Streaming (And It’s Free)

While Halloween is the movie that truly started the slasher movement, 1980’s Friday the 13th turned up the camp and really started a craze. The success of that film, and start of the long-running Jason franchise, had every studio scrambling to replicate it for a quick buck. Tons of summer slasher ripoffs arrived in the years following Friday the 13th, and most of them were quite bad. Fortunately, there’s at least one that stood the test of time and remains a major fan-favorite to this day.

The Burning, released in 1981, is arguably the best Friday the 13th-inspired slasher to come out of the early ’80s. If you’re a fan of those types of slashers, you’ll be happy to learn that, not only has The Burning been added to a major streaming service, it’s also free to watch. The Burning was recently added to Tubi’s lineup, allowing anyone to view it without paying for a streaming subscription (as long as you’re okay with a few ads).

The Burning made almost no money upon its release, as it was compared to the first two Friday the 13th films, but it eventually cemented itself as a cult classic. A big reason for its lasting success is that it contained some incredible makeup and effects work from legend Tom Savini, who actually turned down a job on Friday the 13th Part 2 to work on The Burning. This film also marked the debuts of well-known actors Jason Alexander, Fisher Stevens, and Holly Hunter.

It’s also worth noting that The Burning is one of the few slashers from that era to actually make great use out of a unique weapon, with its killer wielding a giant pair of shears. The film is based on the real-life urban legend of New York’s Cropsey maniac.

New Tubi Additions This Month

We’re only a couple of days into July, but Tubi has already added a wave of new movies and TV shows to its lineup this month. How to Get Away With Murder, Final Destination, and Jurassic World are just the tip of the iceberg for the service’s newest arrivals.

You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s July additions below!

