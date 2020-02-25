New A Quiet Place Part II Poster Revealed

Paramount has released a new poster for A Quiet Place Part II, which shows the surviving members of the Abbott family hiding in terror. The poster, which you can check out below, features Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe), Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds), and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) hiding in a corner, with the menacing tagline "Silence is Not Enough".

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

A Quiet Place: Part II will follow the Abbott family facing the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

“I actually didn’t want anything to do with a sequel," John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the sequel, shared late last year. "Not out of any negative aversion but that I thought we had sort of explored something really special and unique. And then I had this very small idea and what it was is that this is a world that you can play in. This isn’t just a character to remake, or a group of characters or a story, it’s actually a world. Which is a whole different, very unique experience... It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets."

The film will also feature appearances from Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, further expanding out the universe of A Quiet Place. While it's unclear what the overall future of the franchise holds, Krasinski has considered the possibility of a threequel.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski said in a previous interview. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski confessed. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

A Quiet Place 2 will be released on March 20th.

