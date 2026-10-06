4 Cult Classic 2006 Horror Movies That We’re Still Talking About 20 Years Later

The 2000s were a weird time for horror, with the genre being caught in the gap between the iconic slashers of the 1970s and 80s and the prestige horror films of the 2010s and 2020s. While some beloved horror franchises did get entries throughout the mid-2000s, they didn’t tend to be very good, something that was demonstrated with movies like Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Freddy vs. Jason. However, any year is bound to have a few gems, and that’s still the case with 2006. So, here are four cult classic horror movies from 2006, and why they’re still so talked about all these years later.

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2006 was home to some major horror releases, including a remake of The Hills Have Eyes and Guillermo del Toro’s iconic horror fantasy film Pan’s Labyrinth. However, tons of great horror movies either went under the radar or weren’t appreciated enough upon release, leading to these four movies still having a following nowadays.

4) Snakes on a Plane

Image courtesy of New Line CInema

When it comes to cult horror movies, it is hard to ignore the impact and legacy of 2006’s Snakes on a Plane. Directed by David R. Ellis and starring Samuel L. Jackson, the film is set on a flight that is transporting a key witness in a major criminal trial, only for a hitman to unleash a horde of snakes on board in order to assassinate the witness. Despite how goofy the film sounds, it has 69% on Rotten Tomatoes as of the writing of this article and made $62 million against a budget of $33 million.

Snakes on a Plane is notable for being one of the early meme movies, with its bizarre premise and hilarious trailer making the film highly discussed on the internet. The craze surrounding the movie led to multiple viral videos and frequently quoted jokes, causing the impact of the film’s marketing to be far greater than the impact of the actual film. However, Snakes on a Plane is still an enjoyable movie in its own right, while it’s impossible to discuss modern meme movies like Morbius or A Minecraft Movie without mentioning Snakes on a Plane.

3) Final Destination 3

The Final Destination franchise is a lot of things, but “good” is not one of them. Most of the movies were critical failures, lambasted for their poor performances, cheap visual effects, and goofy kills. 2025’s Final Destination Bloodlines is often considered to be the best Final Destination movie, and the legacy sequel caused the entire franchise to get a reappraisal. While many of the films still aren’t great, Final Destination 3 is now beginning to get held up as one of the franchise’s best.

The filmmaking in Final Destination 3 is leagues better than the rest of the films. It incorporated unique cinematography, including a shocking split-diopter shot, as well as a surprisingly good performance from Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Plus, the rollercoaster is one of the best Final Destination opening premonitions, and it is only one of several great death traps in the film. The bar isn’t high, but regardless, Final Destination 3 is one of the franchise’s best films.

2) Slither

James Gunn is one of the biggest filmmakers working today, thanks in large part to his involvement in blockbuster superhero movies like the Guardians of the Galaxy series and 2025’s Superman. However, Gunn’s feature directorial debut is the 2006 dark comedy horror film Slither, which tells the story of a small town that is plagued by a parasitic alien organism. The film features frequent Gunn collaborators like Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion, and it is the perfect mix of Gunn’s comedic sensibilities and gory, schlocky fun.

Gunn’s prevalence in Hollywood has increased the notoriety of Slither, as it is always fascinating to view an early work of a blockbuster filmmaker. Gunn’s modern films are some of the most influential projects of the 2020s, and when watching Superman, it’s fun to compare it to the wacky world of Slither. On its own, Slither is a fantastic movie, but it’s made even better in retrospect.

1) The Host

The Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho has made some of the best movies of all time, most notably the 2019 Best Picture winner, Parasite. However, the 2003 drama thriller Memories of Murder, as well as his American films like 2013’s Snowpiercer and 2025’s Mickey 17, are all fantastic, securing him as one of the best filmmakers of the modern era. However, even among all of these incredible films, one of his best movies is a 2006 horror film: The Host. The film tells the story of a monster that is created after an American chemical dump in the Han River, with it attacking civilians and being the subject of a massive cover-up.

The Host is a fun monster movie, but it is also a fantastic political commentary and reaction to the real-world McFarland incident of 2000. Song Kang-ho is stellar in the lead role, and he is surrounded by an incredible supporting cast, a near-perfect script, and gorgeous cinematography. The Host is thrilling, compelling, and terrifying, and in the wake of movies like Parasite, The Host is only growing more and more popular.

What is your favorite horror movie of 2006? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!