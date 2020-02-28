Beetlejuice 2 Fan Trailer Has Us Wanting the Real Thing

Based on comments made by director Tim Burton, it doesn't sound like there's much hope for a sequel to Beetlejuice, but one fan has crafted a trailer for the hypothetical film that leaves us to wonder what a follow-up film would really look like. Daniel Tennyson on YouTube compiled footage to create a storyline similar to the original movie, in which a couple suffers a deadly car crash, only for the promo to take both a deadly and hilarious turn. The editor even used footage of Geena Davis from The Exorcist TV series and Catherine O'Hara from Schitt's Creek to replicate what their characters from that film would act like all these years later.

One of Burton's last updates about the sequel came last year at the premiere of Dumbo, when he made it seem clear that it wasn't a project he was interested in. USA Today asked the filmmaker what was happening with the reported sequel, to which he replied, "Nothing, nothing." When asked if anything would ever happen, Burton noted, "I don't know. I doubt it."

The outlet reached out to Warner Bros. directly to get a comment from studio spokeswoman Candice McDonough, who noted that "the project isn’t in active development."

Despite Burton seemingly dashing hopes of the project, the film's composer, Danny Elfman, hinted last fall that hope isn't entirely lost.

"No, you know, oddly, [Burton] has not mentioned it to me," Elfman revealed to JOE when asked about the project. "The last... a year ago, I saw Michael Keaton, and he mentioned 'So, we're doing Beetlejuice 2?', and I said 'Well, you'd know more than I do.' And I've heard nothing about it since."

The composer continued, "So I think it is something that has been in development for a few years, but I don't know where it is in that process. I'm always the last one to hear, believe me. Often, I'll hear about whatever movie Tim is doing, it is kinda funny, because he'll call me and he'll say 'Danny, I'm doing such and such a film, would you like to come on board?', and I'll already have read about it in Variety two weeks earlier. So I'm not the first one to hear about things, let me put it that way."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Beetlejuice franchise.

