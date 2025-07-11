Steam Makes Zombie Game Free for Everyone for Limited Time

A zombie game on Steam is now free for all PC users until July 15, and it is playable on Steam Deck. How well it runs on Steam Deck we do not know. To this end, it is not “Verified” on Steam Deck, but rather is listed as “Playable,” which is better than “Unknown” or “Unsupported, but it means Valve testing indicates the PC game may require extra effort and configuration from Steam Deck owners.

As for the free Steam game, it is called Ultimate Zombie Defense from Terror Dog Studio, which was released in 2020 and was the debut release from the studio. Since then, the developer has released DLC for the game in 2021 called The Carnival Map, Diamond Hands: To the Moon in 2021, Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends in 2022, and Ultimate Zombie Defense 2, a sequel to its first game, in 2024.

According to Steam user reviews, the Steam game — which normally costs $5 — is pretty good. To this end, after 1,361 user reviews the zombie game has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, which is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks its 86% approval rating.

“Ultimate Zombie Defense is a top-down co-op survival horror set in the suburbs of a once quiet city, in the heart of continental Europe,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The city and the surrounding 250km landmass have been sealed off in an attempt to curtail the outbreak, although sadly all attempts have failed, until now. You and your friends are elite members of the military dropped into this plagued location and have only one mission: Locate and destroy the source of the infection. Well, what are you waiting for? Get to it, Soldier!”

“Underrated, really good game,” reads the top user review for the free Steam game. “Well put together, smooth transition from killing zombies to building defenses. Becomes a challenge the further you get along, good as solo, great as a team! 8.5/10 highly recommend.”

As noted, this new Steam offer is only available until July 15, however, if the PC game is claimed during this period it is free to keep perpetually. After this, it will revert back to its normal price point.

For more Steam and Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam deals, and all of the latest free Steam games — click here.