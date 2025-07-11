All 11 DC Movies Releasing After Superman

The dawn of a new DC Universe is upon us, with James Gunn’s Superman officially launching a new interconnected story in theaters. Under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios is building a multi-platform narrative called “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,” designed to introduce audiences to a fresh and unified vision of its iconic characters. This ambitious plan will not only reintroduce heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman but also elevate lesser-known figures, creating a diverse cinematic landscape. The strategy involves a main DCU, alongside separate “Elseworlds” projects that allow for unique directorial visions.

Following the theatrical debut of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet), DC Studios has a full slate of movies in various stages of development. This lineup promises to explore different genres and tones, establishing a universe where cosmic gods, street-level vigilantes, and terrifying monsters coexist. For fans, it also marks the beginning of a carefully mapped-out story that will unfold across film and television for years to come. Here are all the DC movies officially slated to be released after Superman.

1) Supergirl

Images courtesy of HBO and DC Comics

Leading the charge after the Man of Steel’s reintroduction is Supergirl, a film set to offer a drastically different take on Kara Zor-El. With Milly Alcock in the title role, the movie adapts Tom King’s acclaimed comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, presenting audiences with a hardened Supergirl who was not sent to Earth as a protector. Instead, she was raised on a brutal remnant of Krypton, witnessing unimaginable violence that has shaped her into a more cynical hero. The narrative will follow her on a cosmic quest for revenge alongside a young alien girl, promising a space-faring adventure with a much grittier tone than fans have seen before.

Supergirl is well into post-production under the direction of Craig Gillespie, working from a script by Ana Nogueira. Having already wrapped principal photography across locations like London and Iceland, the project is firmly on track for its June 26, 2026, release date. The cast is rounded out by Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills and Jason Momoa as the bounty hunter Lobo, solidifying this as the next major cinematic step in the DCU.

2) Clayface

Image courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most intriguing projects on DC Studios’ slate is a standalone film focused on a classic Batman villain, Clayface. This R-rated venture is being framed as a dark horror-thriller, carving out a unique genre space within the main DCU continuity. The story will reportedly delve into the tragic transformation of a desperate B-movie actor who turns to a dangerous chemical substance to alter his appearance, only to become a monstrous, shapeshifting creature. This character-driven horror approach moves the villain beyond his typical role as a member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery into a compelling protagonist of his own story.

Clayface boasts a strong creative team perfectly suited for its horror ambitions, with a script from Mike Flanagan and direction by James Watkins. Tom Rhys Harries has been cast as the lead, earning high praise from James Gunn for his “mind-blowing” audition. With filming set to begin in the fall of 2025, Clayface is on the calendar for a September 11, 2026, release, promising a tonally distinct and frightening addition to the DC Universe.

3) The Batman Part II

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Returning to the rain-soaked streets of a separate cinematic reality, The Batman Part II will continue the dark crime saga that director Matt Reeves began. Robert Pattinson will once again don the cowl, operating under the “DC Elseworlds” banner, which ensures this noir-infused version of Gotham remains distinct from the main DCU. The first film concluded with Batman embracing a more hopeful purpose, a thematic shift that will likely be a foundational element for this next chapter in his evolution as the city’s protector.

While the film’s production has seen some schedule adjustments, The Batman Part II is now locked in for an October 1, 2027, release date. Reeves has recently finished writing his script, the final step before the movie can be thrust into production. Key cast members like Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as the Penguin are expected to return, with filming slated to begin in early 2026.

4) Dynamic Duo

Image courtesy of DC Comics

DC Studios is making a bold move into theatrical animation with Dynamic Duo, an inventive film focused on the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The story will reportedly explore their complex relationship as orphan thieves and best friends, before they follow distinct paths that put them at odds. The film is being produced by Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, utilizing an innovative animation style from Swaybox that blends puppetry with CGI and practical effects.

Dynamic Duo is being penned by Matthew Aldrich, who previously worked on Pixar’s Coco, with Arthur Mintz set to direct. Gunn has expressed significant enthusiasm for the film’s unique approach, calling it “something special” that will stand out. While it is confirmed for a theatrical release as part of the DCU, the film is still early in its production cycle and is not expected to arrive in theaters until 2028.

5) The Authority

Image courtesy of DC Comics

A film adaptation of The Authority, based on the popular WildStorm comic book series, was announced as a key part of the DCU’s “Chapter 1.” The project, described by Gunn as one of his “real passion projects,” centers on a team of morally complex anti-heroes who use extreme and unilateral force to save the world, providing a stark contrast to the more traditional heroes of the DCU. The movie seemed to be moving fast, with María Gabriela de Faría cast as team member Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, and making her debut in Superman before her planned appearance in The Authority.

However, The Authority has been officially moved to the back burner, with Gunn confirming in February 2025 that it is no longer in active development. Gunn cited significant creative challenges as the reason for the indefinite delay, specifically the difficulty of making the concept feel fresh in a market that includes shows like The Boys, whose themes overlap with the original Authority comics. This change in status puts the film’s future in question and supersedes earlier rumors from late 2024 that the project might be shifted to animation. Currently, The Authority has no director, finished script, or release window.

6) Bane & Deathstroke

Image courtesy of DC Comics

A film centered on the villains Bane and Deathstroke is in the early stages of development at DC Studios, with Matthew Orton attached to write the screenplay. The project will reportedly focus on two of the most formidable mercenaries in the DC universe, though specific plot details and the nature of their interaction remain unknown. Gunn and Safran are attached to the project as producers, guiding its initial creative direction.

The untitled Bane and Deathstroke movie is still in its earliest phase, with the script being the primary focus. First reported in September 2024, the project was said to be targeting a fall 2025 production start. However, DC Studios has not yet made an official announcement about the film or confirmed whether it will be part of the main DCU or an Elseworlds story. For now, the project remains in the script development stage without a director or a release window.

7) The Brave and the Bold

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The official introduction of the main DCU’s Batman is set to arrive in The Brave and the Bold, a film that will focus on the complex relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian. The story will reportedly draw inspiration from Grant Morrison’s iconic comic book run, exploring the dynamic between an established Batman and the assassin-trained son he never knew he had. Andy Muschietti, who directed The Flash, is the studio’s choice to helm the project, though his final attachment is dependent on the finished screenplay. Plus, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has confirmed he is personally overseeing the script, underscoring its importance in establishing this new version of the Dark Knight.

Development on The Brave and the Bold is centered on resolving what James Gunn has called the “biggest issue” for the DCU: defining this new Batman. Gunn has emphasized the need to create a version of the character that is distinct from the popular Elseworlds take played by Robert Pattinson, while still avoiding a “campy” tone. Because of this intense focus, the script remains the top priority, and casting for the new Dark Knight has not yet begun. The Brave and the Bold does not have a release date, but Gunn has hinted that the character could potentially appear in another DCU project before his solo film.

8) Sgt. Rock

Image courtesy of DC Comics

A film centered on the classic DC war comic character Sgt. Rock was confirmed to be in development, with director Luca Guadagnino attached to helm the project. The World War II adventure is set to star Colin Farrell as the titular sergeant and Mike Faist as a member of his unit, the Easy Company, which cameoed in the Creature Commandos animated series. While no official synopsis is available, reports described the story as following the unit as they team up with a French resistance fighter on a mission to find the mythical Spear of Destiny before the Nazis can capture the powerful supernatural artifact.

Sgt. Rock‘s status became uncertain in April 2025, when initial reports claimed the movie had been cancelled. However, it was later clarified that the project was not cancelled but had been significantly delayed. The production team reportedly could not meet the summer 2025 start date without compromising pre-production, making a postponement necessary. The project is now targeting a summer 2026 production start, with Guadagnino, Farrell, and Faist all remaining attached.

9) Swamp Thing

Image courtesy of DC Comics

A Swamp Thing movie is in development as a cornerstone of the “Monsters” side of DCU’s “Chapter 1.” The film is set to be a dark, gothic horror story that will delve into the tragic origins of the character, a scientist who is transformed into a monstrous creature with control over all plant life. Acclaimed filmmaker James Mangold is attached to write and direct the project, describing his vision as a “simple, clean, Gothic horror movie” that will not be heavily “handcuffed by so much lore.”

The project is currently in a long-term development phase, as its timeline is dependent on Mangold’s schedule. The director is committed to other projects that will take priority, meaning Swamp Thing is not expected to enter production anytime soon.

10) Teen Titans

Image courtesy of DC Comics

One of DC’s most beloved teams is finally getting a live-action feature film with the announcement of a Teen Titans movie for the DCU. The project is penned by Ana Nogueira, who is already proving to be a key creative voice in the new universe with her work on Supergir Bringing the Titans to the big screen is a major move, allowing the universe to explore the lives of its younger heroes as they navigate their powers, relationships, and place in a world of gods and monsters.

The development of Teen Titans is still in its infancy, with Gunn confirming that the script is the current focus. He has been quick to debunk any casting rumors, emphasizing his policy of waiting for a completed script before moving forward with a project. This means that while a Teen Titans movie is a confirmed part of DC’s future, it does not yet have a director, cast, or a target release window.

11) Wonder Woman

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Confirming her status as a foundational pillar of the new universe, a Wonder Woman film is officially being developed for “Chapter 1.” This project will be a complete reboot, separate from the previous films and the announced Paradise Lost prequel series. In June 2025, James Gunn announced that a script was actively being written, ensuring that the Amazon princess will stand alongside Superman and Batman as a central figure in the interconnected DCU narrative.

As a fresh start for the character, all details regarding the plot, director, and cast are being kept under wraps, though it is confirmed that a new actress will take on the iconic role Gal Gadot impersonated in recent years. This new iteration will be woven into the fabric of the DCU, but its exact placement on the release schedule has not been announced.

