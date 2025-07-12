Classic Capcom Games Only $0.99 for a Limited Time

Classic Capcom games can now be had for just $0.99 for a limited time via the Nintendo eShop, and a new sale on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 digital storefront. To get these retro Capcom games for just $1 those interested will need Capcom Arcade and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, both of which are free to download themselves. For those unfamiliar with Capcom Arcade and its sequel, they are both a launcher for classic Capcom games. That said, the games, minus SonSon and 1943: The Battle of Midway, are sold separately.

To this end, right now Capcom fans can add the following games for just $0.99: Mega Man: The Power Battle, Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Progear, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Strider, Giga Wing, Street Fighter Alpha 2, 1942, Final Fight, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, and Street Fighter Alpha 2.

All of these retro Capcom games are only $0.99 for a limited though. More specifically, each of these Nintendo eShop deals is set to expire on July 15. The same games are also available on Steam, PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store, however, each and every one of these deals is limited to the Nintendo eShop.

There are no native Nintendo Switch 2 versions of any of these games nor Capcom Arcade and its sequel. However, all of it is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility. With each of these discounts, each of these games has never been cheaper. And they are unlikely to ever be cheaper than $0.99 unless they are given away for free.

Which of these retro Capcom games do you remember playing in the previous century?