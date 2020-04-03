7 Horror Films to Watch on Netflix This Weekend (April 3rd)

In hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Netflix subscribers around the world are quarantining themselves in their homes and are attempting to stave off serious cases of cabin fever. While some of us might be able to continue working from home, others find themselves with an endless amount of hours they need to occupy in their homes and away from other people. Streaming services and social media are some of the only things that are keeping those isolating themselves sane, but with these services often suggesting you the same films on a regular basis, we've got some lesser-seen recent movies and some classics to recommend that you may have missed. While things around the world might feel pretty scary, some subscribers might steer clear of anything remotely unsettling, while others of us prefer to dive deep into much more horrifying scenarios than threats we're currently coping with. Scroll down to see some of our picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend and hit up Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to share your own recommendations and thoughts about the films!

Candyman (1992) (Photo: Sony) When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman – the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone. A new Candyman was set to land in theaters in June, only to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. This gives you even more time to check out the original, in case you never have, or revisit one of the most memorable horror movies of the '90s.

Green Room (2016) One of Anton Yelchin's best, and last, performances is in this siege thriller about a punk band facing off against neo-Nazis. When The Ain't Rights are short on cash, they accept a last-minute gig at a club, only to discover it's run by neo-Nazis. Desperate for money to finish their tour, the band accepts the offer and aims to make a quick getaway, only to stumble into the club's green room and witness a woman had been murdered. Locked inside, they have few options on how to leave the club safely, let alone alive. Filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier has proven himself as one of the most compelling new directors in recent years, thanks in large part to this film and the way it captures a gritty realism of a lesser-known music scene. The film immediately hooks you in with its charming characters, only to guide you through the nerve-wracking experience.

The Craft (1996) (Photo: Columbia Pictures) When Sarah moves from San Francisco to L.A., she has a tough time making friends, with a trio of girls getting a feeling that they should accept Sarah into their group. Sarah accepts the invitation, only to discover that she is the final, required member of a teen-aged coven, with the four girls diving deep into exploring the world of witchcraft. As some attempt to use their abilities to empower themselves, others use them to seek revenge, forcing Sarah into a personal conflict. Between the cast, the wardrobe, and the soundtrack, The Craft is a defining film of its decade whose following only grows more strongly with each passing year. Blumhouse Productions recently wrapped shooting a revival of the film, making for the perfect reason to revisit the spooky story.

Holidays (2016) One of the most iconic horror movies of all time explores what happens in a small Midwestern town on October 31st, but there are a number of other holidays throughout the year that bring some malice with them, which is what the Holidays anthology explores. From St. Patrick's Day to Easter to Father's Day, this film manages to put creepy new spins on holidays that are often overlooked in the horror genre, sometimes embracing familiar iconography from those festivities while other segments explore entirely unexpected territory. In addition to offering audiences a variety of narratives, we're also given a number of different filmmaking teams, making for a film that is sure to offer something to delight any horror fan.

Friday the 13th (2009) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) The Friday the 13th franchise explored a number of scenarios depicting Jason Voorhees killing whatever was in his path, ultimately leading to the franchise instead opting to start from scratch in lieu of concocting a new scenario in which the killer could create a bloodbath. This reboot might not entirely recapture the magic of the original entry, but it hits all the major points of the mythology in hopes of reviving the series. Years after a young boy drowned at a summer camp, a new group of counselors arrive at the location in hopes of renovating it for a new generation. One drawback is that the boy who presumedly had "died" has a different agenda, picking the counselors off one at a time as they engage in drugs, alcohol, and promiscuous sex.

The Ring (2002) This remake of 1998's Ringu is both to thanks and to blame for the surge of Asian horror remakes in the 2000s, though, despite its many imitators, The Ring remains just as effective today as it was two decades ago. Following the bizarre death of four teenagers, a reporter begins to explore the potential cause of their deaths, leading her down a path towards a legendary videotape. The story goes that anyone who watches the tape will die a week later, a story seemingly proven by the teen deaths. After watching the tape, the reporter herself ignites a countdown towards her potential death and journey to uncover not only the source of the tape but also the supernatural power it possesses.