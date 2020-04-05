What to Watch on Netflix: Alice Cooper Recommends Best Horror Movies and TV

Dracula Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client and finalise the sale of a stately house in London, but finds himself trapped in a terrifying maze-like castle of undead brides with a vampire Count whose ambition is to conquer the world. The three episode series stars Claes Bang as Count Dracula, John Hefferman as Jonathan Harker, and Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing/Dr. Zoe Van Helsing.

Sweeney Todd (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Evil Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman) lusts for the beautiful wife of a London barber (Johnny Depp) and transports him to Australia for a crime he did not commit. Returning after 15 years and calling himself Sweeney Todd, the now-mad man vows revenge, applying his razor to unlucky customers and shuttling the bodies down to Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter), who uses them in her meat-pie shop. Though many fall to his blade, he will not be satisfied until he slits Turpin's throat. Stars Johnny Depp as Sweeney Todd, Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Lovett, and Alan Rickman as Judge Turpin.

Friday The 13th Against the advice of locals and police, Clay (Jared Padalecki) scours the eerie woods surrounding Crystal Lake for his missing sister. But the rotting cabins of an abandoned summer camp are not the only things he finds. Hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees lies in wait for a chance to use his razor-sharp machete on Clay and the group of college students who have come to the forest to party. This 2009 remake stars Supernatural's Jarade Padalecki as Clay Miller and The Flash's Danielle Panabaker as Jenna.

Paranormal Activity Paranormal Activity itself is not actually available on Netflix, but the streaming service does have several offerings that still could be of interesting, including Paranormal Survivor, a docuseries in which "in interviews and reenactments, ordinary people relive their terrifying encounters with unwelcome guests from beyond the world of the living."

Rosemary's Baby A young wife comes to believe that her offspring is not of this world. Waifish Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and her struggling actor husband Guy (John Cassavetes) move to a New York City apartment building with an ominous reputation and odd neighbors Roman and Minnie Castavet (Sidney Blackmer, Ruth Gordon). When Rosemary becomes pregnant she becomes increasingly isolated, and the diabolical truth is revealed only after Rosemary gives birth.

Carrie Based on Stephen King's novel. A high-school pupil suffers both relentless victimisation at the hands of her classmates and bullying from her strictly religious, abusive mother. This 2002 take on the horror classic first premiered on NBC and was indended as a backdoor pilot for a potential television series that never materialized.

Final Destination Alex Browning (Devon Sawa), is embarking on a trip to Paris. Alex experiences a premonition -- he sees the plane explode moments after leaving the ground. Alex insists that everyone get off the plane and 7 people including Alex, are forced to disembark. All watch as the plane actually explodes in a fireball. He and the other survivors have briefly cheated death, but will not be able to evade their fate for very long. One by one, these fugitives from fate fall victim to the grim reaper. Stars Devon Sawa as Alex Browning, and Ali Larter as Clear Rivers.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. The current three seasons are all available.

American Horror Story (Photo: FX) Eight seasons of Ryan Murphy's Emmy Award-winning horror anthology series are available on Netflix: Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, and Apocalypse.

Nightmare On Elm Street Teenagers Nancy, Quentin, Kris, Jesse and Dean are all neighborhood friends who begin having the same dream of a horribly disfigured man who wears a tattered sweater and a glove made of knives. The man, Freddy Krueger (Jackie Earle Haley), terrorizes them in their dreams, and the only escape is to wake up. But when one of their number dies violently, the friends realize that what happens in the dream world is real, and the only way to stay alive is to stay awake. The 2010 filmstars Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy Kruger, Rooney Mara as Nancy Holbrook, and Arrow's Katie Cassidy as Kris Fowles.